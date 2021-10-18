This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been drafted in to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The television stars, who usually present every Friday, are back on the ITV programme over half-term.

And, as we know with This Morning fans, some can get very protective over the show.

As Alison and Dermot hosted the show today (October 18), multiple viewers couldn’t help but comment on their presenting skills.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been criticised on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host today

According to some, the pair often look at their scripts for guidance.

On Twitter, one said: “Why are they sitting reading their scripts like they’re reading a book? You wouldn’t get that with Eamonn and Ruth #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Alison sitting like she’s reading a book #thismorning.”

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals PTSD battle and how elephants trigger it

A third wrote: “These two are so unprofessional! ! Always referring to screeds of notes and their autocue!! #thismorning.”

A fourth shared: “Alison, you really should have just read the script at home yesterday evening #ThisMorning.”

However, other viewers praised Alison and Dermot as they hosted their first half-term show.

These two are so unprofessional ! Always referring to screeds of notes and their autocue !!#thismorning — Andrew S.. (@Andrewclink7) October 18, 2021

Why are they sitting reading their scripts like they’re reading a book? You wouldn’t get that with Eamonn and Ruth #ThisMorning — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) October 18, 2021

Alison sitting like she's reading a book😁😁 #thismorning — Sue (@Itt39354118) October 18, 2021

Alison, you really should have just read the script at home yesterday evening. #ThisMorning — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) October 18, 2021

@thismorning loving today’s This Morning ❤️ Alison and Dermot are great together! — Pokku (@RashilaW) October 18, 2021

Love Alison & Dermot on This morning , much prefer these pair than holly and Phil ! But Eamon & Ruth still the best #thismorning — Gill #VoteLabour #GTTO (@daisycatcher) October 18, 2021

I’m happy Alison and Dermot are on this week. Watched Friday’s show where the caller mentions how much those two bring a smile to his face, I couldn’t agree more. #ThisMorning — Nick (@NiickBoii) October 18, 2021

One said: “@thismorning loving today’s This Morning. Alison and Dermot are great together!”

A second wrote: “Love Alison & Dermot on This Morning, much prefer these pair than Holly and Phil! But Eamon & Ruth still the best #thismorning.”

Another added: “I’m happy Alison and Dermot are on this week. Watched Friday’s show where the caller mentions how much those two bring a smile to his face, I couldn’t agree more. #ThisMorning.”

Alison and Dermot host during half-term

Alison and Dermot have taken over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes over half-term.

Last week, the pair shared their excitement over hosting the show for the next five days.

Alison said: “The last time we did it, I really enjoyed the intenseness of it and seeing him every single day [laughs]. I’m hoping to have a couple of meals out, some lunches with him as well.”

Viewers called out the pair for reading from their scripts (Credit: ITV)

Dermot added: “Intenseness is the perfect word to describe it, but it’s a pleasant intenseness.

“I like coming in every day for a week and getting into the groove and swing of it – and of course, seeing Alison every day.”

Read more: This Morning fans divided as Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary announce show news

However, some viewers admitted they preferred Eamonn and Ruth as hosts.

“Why don’t we have Eamonn and Ruth today, I miss them during half term #ThisMorning,” one said, while a second complained: “Saves me tuning in next week. Can’t watch when it’s these two.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.