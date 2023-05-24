OPINION: The new This Morning power duo has been found – move over Holly and Dermot!

This Morning has had a tough few days following Phillip Schofield‘s departure – but Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle have lightened things up today.

At the weekend, Phil announced he was stepping down from This Morning. This week has seen Alison and Dermot O’Leary take over presenting duties, while Holly Willoughby enjoys her half-term break.

On Wednesday though, Alison was joined by another familiar face – Craig! He is hands down one of my fave presenters on the show.

Alison and Craig hosted This Morning today – and it was amazing! (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Craig on This Morning

It was all fun and games as Wednesday’s show kicked off and Alison and Craig joined forces. Their chemistry and banter was unmatched, and I’m kinda hoping this is going to become a full-time thing.

Craig Doyle would be an excellent replacement, he has years of experience of presenting.

As we all know (unless you’ve been living under a rock), there’s been much discussion over who should be the new permanent hosts on This Morning. Holly is of course remaining on the programme without Phil. A new permanent co-host for her though hasn’t been decided or confirmed.

Although I do like Holly and love what she brings to This Morning, I think it’s time for some change. Why not have Alison and Craig as the new power duo?

Alison ususally hosts This Morning with Dermot (Credit: ITV)

Let me give you some reasons in case you can’t see my vision yet. After today’s show, it’s clear to see that Craig and Alison share a lot of chemistry despite not hosting much before. And it’s obvious, after the last week, that chemistry plays a huge part in presenting teams…

They also have similar banter and it’s nice to see that it’s genuine between them. Craig also brings a calm feel to the show and it compliments Alison’s bubbly personality perfectly, in my opinion.

It seems viewers agree with me too… One person said on Twitter today: “Craig Doyle would be an excellent replacement, he has years of experience of presenting.”

Phillip has left This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Craig and Alison great! Will watch again.”

Someone else said: “I’m loving Alison and Craig hosting. Well better than Dermot.” Another wrote: “Craig and Alison are a great combo! Love his energy and natural charisma.”

I’m calling it now. Alison and Craig need to become the new This Morning power duo. Please make them the main presenters!

