This Is Us to end with season 6 as creator Dan Fogelman ‘finishes plan’

This Is Us is reportedly ending with season 6 as it will round-off creator Dan Fogleman’s long-standing plan for the Pearson family.

The melodrama has become a smash-hit across the world, thanks to the complicated lives of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, and ‘triplets’ Randall, Kate and Kevin.

Each season sees them trying to deal with hardships of life – including death, loss, money troubles and familial bonds.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore star as Jack and Rebecca. Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley play their troubled kids.

This Is Us will be saying goodbye at the end of season 6 (Credit: NBC)

Over the course of the show, This Is Us has seen the siblings battle with each other and their own personal demons.

Kate has been seen struggling to conceive a child with husband Toby after battling with her weight.

Meanwhile, Kevin has constant battles with his self-esteem because he feels inadequate next to his brother.

Then there’s adopted son Randall – who is trying to forge his own identity, after growing up the only Black member of an all-white household.

Fans have followed the trials and tribulations of the ‘triplets’ from birth (Credit: NBC)

According to Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the series will conclude Fogleman’s long-held desire to round off the story in that time frame.

And even as far back as 2018, he revealed some of the final scene had already been filmed.

At a For Your Consideration event, he said: “We’re pretty far out.

“We know where it ends and we know the path for each season. We’ve always had a plan, we didn’t want to get stuck.

“The show won’t overstay its welcome, we have a story to tell, we want to do this the right way,” he added.

What is the This Is Us season 6 release date?

This Is Us season 6 has yet to be given a release date, however all previous seasons debuted in late September.

Season 6 is likely to drop around the same time.

This Is Us airs on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and NBC in the US.

