This Is My House viewers were left convinced that one version of “Gemma” on last night’s show (April 7) was played by someone pretty familiar.

The BBC One guessing game show presented four Gemmas for the panel to choose from.

However, alert viewers thought there was something familiar about Gemma 3 and were convinced they had seen her before.

And they were right – the actress has appeared in Coronation Street before.

Stacey Dooley hosts This is My House (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Gemma on This Is My House?

The celeb panel of Judi Love, Emily Atack, Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr and Jamili Maddox all had to guess which Gemma Whitehouse lived in the Surrey house.

Four different versions of Gemma all gave convincing performances.

Read more: This Is My House star Judi Love reveals near-death experience at a family wedding

And, while the panel took their time guessing which Gemma owned the house, viewers got busy.

It didn’t take them long to eliminate Gemma 3 because they had seen her before.

Viewers were convinced they recognised Gemma 3 (Credit: BBC)

Who was Gemma 3 on This Is My House?

Gemma 3 was actually Scottish actress Reanne Farley.

She appeared in Coronation Street as Jacqui Ainsworth for a year in 2017 to 2018, and played the surrogate mother to Peter Barlow and Toyah Battersby’s baby after IVF treatment failed.

Reanne’s other credits include a three-year stint in Emmerdale as both a policewoman and Karen.

She’s also appeared in Holby City, Doctors, Father Brown and Run.

No wonder viewers recognised her!

Gemma 3 looks so familiar, I feel like I’ve seen her on TV before🤔 #thisismyhouse — chia (@_chiaxh) April 7, 2021

I believe Gemma 3 is an actress #thisismyhouse — 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒔𝒌𝒊 (@_Normski) April 7, 2021

I think I recognise Gemma 3 which makes me think she must have been on a TV show, but she otherwise seems the most convincing one of the four #ThisIsMyHouse — Graeme Cowie (@woodstockjag) April 7, 2021

I’m sure I recognise Gemma 3. #ThisIsMyHouse — The Marvellous Muttdini 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔰 (@bigwows) April 7, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their suspicions about Gemma 3.

One wrote: “I think I recognise Gemma 3 which makes me think she must have been on a TV show, but she otherwise seems the most convincing one of the four #ThisIsMyHouse.”

I’m sure I recognise Gemma 3 #ThisIsMyHouse.

Another said: “I’m sure I recognise Gemma 3 #ThisIsMyHouse.”

A third commented: “Gemma 3 looks so familiar, I feel like I’ve seen her on TV before.”

Ha wow thank you so much!! I just wish that WAS my house. If #Gemma2 @lifestyle_gems ever needs a house sitter…Gemma 3's her woman #thisismyhouse @imlindae @brookehayes25 you were such lovely co-Gemmas!

❤️🧡💛 https://t.co/Fr92zGB2iA — Reanne Farley (@ReanneFarley) April 8, 2021

‘I just wish that WAS my house!’

Reanne herself took to Twitter after one fan said she should get a BAFTA for her convincing performance.

“Ha wow thank you so much!!” she said.

“I just wish that WAS my house.

Read more: This Is My House viewers divided over new BBC show fronted by Stacey Dooley

“If Gemma 2 @lifestyle_gems ever needs a housesitter… Gemma 3’s her woman.

“@inlindae @brokkehayes25 you were such lovely co-Gemmas!”