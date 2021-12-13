I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – so how much were the 2021 contestants paid?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity came to an end last night (Sunday, December 12) and fans are desperate to know what the fees were for the 2021 series.

Danny Miller was crowned King of the Jungle in the end after battling it out with Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson.

While Danny hasn’t revealed what he got paid, he did tease that it helped him secure his son’s financial future.

He told Good Morning Britain after winning the show that he took part to help his family.

He said: “I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future. I wasn’t financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that.”

Richard Madeley is believed to have earned one of the highest fees this year (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

What are the fees for I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Sadly, ITV doesn’t reveal the amounts that celebrities are paid.

However, reports suggest that the figure is usually anywhere between £30,000 to £600,000. The final sum is dependent on how famous the celebrity is at the time of going into the jungle/castle.

GMB star Richard Madeley was set to be one of the favourites this year. However, health problems meant he had to sit the show out after leaving the Covid bubble.

As a result, it’s unclear whether he was still entitled to his reported £200,000 paycheque.

Last year, runner Mo Farrah was reportedly the highest-paid. It’s believed he walked away with a cool £300,000 for his appearance in Wales.

Noel Edmonds is reportedly the highest paid contestants ever (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, who quit the BBC series last year, reportedly received £50,000.

Stars who take part in the show are paid a one-time fee for their time. There is no incentive to try and stick around longer, like in shows such as Big Brother.

Meanwhile, the highest-paid contestant to ever appear on the ITV show may surprise you.

According to reports, Channel 4’s Noel Edmonds managed to negotiate a whopping £600,000 for his appearance.

That was even £100,000 more than Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star Caitlyn Jenner!

