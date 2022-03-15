This Is Going to Hurt: How is Sophie Winkleman related to Claudia Winkleman – and the Queen?

Sophie Winkleman appears in tonight’s This Is Going to Hurt.

The actress plays the role of Kathleen, a patient at the private hospital that Adam works a shift at.

Sophie has a VERY famous sibling – and a connection to royalty. Read all about her!

Sophie Winkleman is also known as Lady Frederick Windsor (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Sophie Winkleman?

Sophie Winkleman is a British actress who’s also known as Lady Frederick Windsor.

But despite her title, Sophie uses her maiden name as an actor.

The star has taken the spotlight in many popular shows such as Peep Show and Two and a Half Men

She also studied at Cambridge and during her time joined the famous Cambridge Footlights, a comedy club that had Olivia Coleman and David Mitchell as members.

Sophie married Lord Frederick Windsor who’s 53rd in line for the throne (Credit: Splash News)

Who is she married to?

Sophie Winkleman is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.

Lord Frederick Windsor is the son of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and 53rd in line to the throne.

The couple have been happily married for 14 years and since then she claims she’s been ‘incredibly welcomed’ by the members of the Royal Family.

Sophie told The Times: “I’ve been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. I haven’t had a single negative experience.

“They’d never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role.”

The pair also have two children together, Isabella and Maud Windsor.

Is she related to Claudia Winkleman?

Yes. Sophie Winkleman is a half-sister of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman.

The pair both share the same father, Barry Winkleman, who published the Times Atlas of World History.

However, Sophie explained to The Times that she and the Strictly presenter had ‘very separate lives’ as children.

This is because Claudia, who’s nine years her senior, lived with her mother.

The actress starred as Big Suze in Peep Show (Credit: Splash News)

What else has she appeared in?

Sophie has starred in a number of comedies and dramas.

Some of her work includes Death in Paradise, Trust, Titanic and CSI: Miami.

But the star is most recognised as Big Suze in Peep Show and Zoey in Two and a Half Men.

The British actress also features in films such as What About Dick? and Love Live Long.

In 2005, she even went on to play an older version of Susan Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Who did she play in Strike?

Sophie Winkleman also featured in season four of the BBC drama Strike.

She played the role of Kinvara Chiswell, an unhappy wife and stepmother at odds with her husband’s family.

The actress told HELLO!: “Strike was a fabulous experience.

“My Character is very vulnerable, unhappy, quite lost and anxious woman, who protects herself with strange aggressiveness. She’s not very sympathetic.”

She continued: “She has a husband with older children and they all see her as the enemy. She’s a team rider and racer who takes refuge in her horses, She’s a bit tragic really but I was fond of her by the end.”

How old is she and where does she live?

Sophie was born 5 August 1980, which makes her 41 years old.

She lives in Chelsea with her husband Lord Frederick Windsor and two children.

