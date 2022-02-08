This Is Going to Hurt on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the comedy drama series?

This Is Going to Hurt starts on BBC One this week – and it has one of the most amazing British casts you could dream of.

The series is based on the bestselling memoir by former doctor Adam Kay.

Ben Whishaw stars as the main character in the new medical drama, and we can’t imagine anyone else in the role.

But who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Ben Whishaw as Adam in This Is Going to Hurt (Credit: BBC One)

This Is Going to Hurt cast – Ben Whishaw plays Adam

Ben Whishaw, 41, stars as Adam, a junior doctor working in obstetrics and gynaecology.

He is at the heart of This Is Going to Hurt, which is a painfully funny, heartbreakingly honest series set in an NHS labour ward.

The black comedy follows his life juggling a tremendously difficult job, with an every decreasing social life.

In the first of the This Is Going to Hurt episodes, we see Adam treating a racist pregnant woman who refuses to have her baby delivered by fellow doctor Shruti…

But Adam gets his own quiet revenge.

Ben said of the role: “It’s an honest, hilarious, heartbreaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions.”

BAFTA award-winning Ben Whishaw is well known for his roles in TV and film.

He’s been on our screens since 1999, when he first appeared on TV as Pte. James Deamis in The Trench.

Since then, he’s starred in comedies including Nathan Barley and Fargo, as well as drama series London Spy, Criminal Justice, and The Hour.

He was brilliant as Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal, opposite Hugh Grant.

Ben’s film roles include Mary Poppins Returns, Cloud Atlas, and Perfume.

Of course, Ben plays Q in the James Bond films, and voices Paddington Bear in the Paddington movies.

We are avid members of Ben’s fan club, and the campaign for him to get an OBE starts here!

This Is Going to Hurt episodes: Ambika Mod stars as Shruti (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Shruti?

Ambika Mod stars as Shruti in the cast of This Is Going to Hurt.

Shruti is a young junior doctor just starting in obstetrics and gynaecology.

She’s naturally bright, diligent and caring, and has everything it takes to be a great doctor…

But the job still finds ways to throw her into chaos and doubt.

The role is Ambika Mod’s most notable TV role to date.

Previously she starred as Usher in Trying, and Samantha in The B@it.

We think we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ambika in the future.

Alex Jennings as Mr Lockhart in This Is Going to Hurt (Credit: BBC One)

This Is Going To Hurt cast – Alex Jennings plays Mr Lockhart

Meanwhile, The Crown‘s Alex Jennings plays Mr Lockhart, a consultant and Adam’s domineering boss.

Mr Lockhart is dry and dismissive and, frankly, a joy.

He says at one point: “Oh, and Adam, stop being shit.”

We promise you’ll like the character, though!

Actor Alex, 64, is perhaps best known for his film roles in The Lady in the Van, The Queen, and Babel.

His TV roles are endless, and nearly all fabulous.

He’s played Ted in Gold Digger, Andrew Aldridge in the TV series of Four Weddings and a Funeral, King Leopold in Victoria, and Dr. Tim Finch in Unforgotten.

He starred as Peter Bessell opposite co-star Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal in 2018.

Other significant roles include David, Duke of Windsor in The Crown, Alan Cowdrey QC in Silk, and Commander Anderson in Whitechapel.

If you don’t love him yet, you will after this.

Harriet Walter as the fabulous Dasha in Killing Eve (Credit: BBC)

Harriet Walter is Veronique

Dame Harriet Walter plays Veronique, Adam’s mother.

Viewers will recognise the 71-year-old actress from some of the best female characters in TV of recent years.

The actress is simply brilliant – and so awful! – as Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession.

We love her, and detest her in equal measure.

Harriet also plays the violent killer Dasha in Killing Eve.

She can play nice people, too, though – and is partial to a period drama.

The actress portrays Lady Brockenhurst in Belgravia, Margaret Beaufort in The Spanish Princess, Lady Shackleton in Downton Abbey, and Clemmie Churchill in The Crown.

Harriet also played Sister Ursula in three episodes of Call the Midwife in 2017.

She’s also starred in the films Babel, Denial, Rocketman, and the recent The Last Duel.

Kadiff Kirwan as Julian, and Alex Jennings as Mr Lockhart in the cast of This Is Going to Hurt (Credit: BBC One)

This Is Going to Hurt cast – Kadiff stars as Julian

The Stranger star Kadiff Kirwan plays Julian, Adam’s colleague and professional rival.

Kadiff, 33, is a Montserratian actor.

Most recently, he played Bradley in This Way Up, Pete in Time, Ollie in Soft Voice.

In 2020, he portrayed Officer Tom in I May Destroy You.

That same year, he starred as Henri Dupre in Death in Paradise, Sam in Inside No.9, and DC Wesley Ross in The Stranger on Netflix.

Kadiff is also known for his roles in Timewasters, Chewing Gum, Zapped, Crims and Fleabag.

This Is Going to Hurt cast – who plays Miss Houghton?

Ashley McGuire plays Miss Houghton, a formidable and forthright consultant who spots potential in Shruti.

The 49-year-old actress is probably most famous for her role in This Country.

She was simply brilliant as the tattooed, booze-loving, often terrifying Mandy.

Ashley has also appeared in dozens of National Theatre productions over the years – including the all-female drama Top Girls, as well The Suicide, Our Country’s Good, and Home.

Her TV career includes appearances in Casualty, Miranda, Dead Boss, Man Down and Trollied.

She’s even portrayed a Death Eater in the Harry Potter films!

Soap fans will recognise Angela for her role as Ginny Portis in Coronation Street in 2011, and the vile Bev Slater in EastEnders between 2018 and 2019.

Most recently, Ashley portrayed Lorraine Fletcher in It’s a Sin, Matron in Malory Towers, and Judy in Angela Black.

Ashley McGuire as Matron in Malory Towers (Credit: BBC)

This Is Going to Hurt – Motherland’s Phillipa Dunne plays Ria

Last but by no means least is actress Phillipa Dunne, who plays receptionist Ria in This Is Going to Hurt.

Motherland fans will adore her for her long-suffering role as Anne.

As well as playing the ever-pregnant Anne, actress Phillipa has starred as Mrs. Haplisch in The Nevers, Geraldine Devlin in Derry Girls, and Eunice Lordan in The School.

She’s also starred in Glue, The Walshes, The Taste of Home and Rental Boys.

Phillipa Dunne (far left) in the cast of Motherland (Credit: BBC One)

This Is Going to Hurt cast – who else stars in the BBC One drama?

Ghosts’ Rory Fleck Byrne plays Adam’s boyfriend Harry.

He’s also known for his roles in Harlots, Death in Paradise and Damo and Ivor.

Meanwhile Tom Durant-Pritchard (Billy Wallace in The Crown) plays Adam’s best friend Greg.

Tom has played Hugh in Feel Good, Harry in The Windsors, and Guy in Serial Thriller: Angel of Decay.

Meanwhile, Meet the Richardsons’ Michele Austin plays Tracy, a confident, sharp-witted senior midwife.

EastEnders fans might recognise Michele Austin from her role as Gloria Macdonald in 2010 and 2016.

In smaller roles, Josie Walker portrays non-reassuring Trace, Hannah Onslow is Erika, and Michael Workeye plays Ben.

Elsewhere, James Corrigan is Welly, Rosie Akerman plays Paula, Yasmin Wilde stars as Benilda, Sara Kestelman is Mrs Winnicka, and Agata Jarosz stars as Agnieska.

Grace Cookey-Gam, Andreea Paduraru, Marcel Dorian, Alice Bailey Johnson, Marion Bailey, Sarah Durham, Heather Agyepong and Andrew Nolan also appear.

This is Going to Hurt starts on Tuesday February 08 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

