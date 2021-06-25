This is Going To Hurt on BBC One: First-look images with Ben Wishaw released

This Is Going To Hurt is coming soon, and now the BBC has released some first-look images for medical series starring Ben Whishaw.

Based on the best-selling non-fiction book by Adam Kay, the highly-anticipated drama has wrapped filming.

Ben stars as Adam in the highly-anticipated drama (Credit: BBC)

What is This Is Going To Hurt all about?

The seven-part series follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor who works his way up the ranks of a hospital hierarchy.

The BBC says that Adam is “junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities”.

Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work.

He faces 97-hour weeks, life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

Further casting has been announced (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in This Is Going To Hurt?

Forty-year-old Ben will be a familiar face to viewers.

He currently plays geeky Q in the James Bond films, but has previously starred in A Very English Scandal, Fargo, Paddington and London Spy.

Alongside Ben in the cast is newcomer Ambika Mod as Shruti, who plays a young junior doctor just starting in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Elsewhere, there’s Harriet Walter (The Crown and Killing Eve), Michele Austin (The Casual Vacancy), Alex Jennings (The Crown) and Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Crown) also appear.

When is This Is Going To Hurt on?

The BBC is keeping transmission details very close to its chest.

Filming has now wrapped on the series, so we hope it will appear sooner rather than later.

Adam Kay explains how he wrote his book (Credit: ITV)

What about the book?

The series is based on Adam Kay’s award-winning, international best-selling memoir of the same name, which has sold over 2.5 million copies to date and has been translated into 37 languages.

Comedian and former junior doctor Adam scribbled the book in secret.

During the long days and weekends working in the hospital, he used real-life experiences to write his stories.

In his review, Jonathan Ross said: “I’m not a doctor (despite what I sometimes say) but I’d prescribe this book to anyone and everyone.

“It’s laugh-out-loud funny, heartbreakingly sad and gives you the lowdown on what it’s like to be holding it together while serving on the front line of our beloved but beleaguered NHS.

“It’s wonderful.”