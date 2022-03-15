This Is Going to Hurt: Who plays Huck? Harki Bhambra also stars in Good Karma Hospital

BBC One’s This Is Going to Hurt has introduced a mysterious character – Huck. But who plays him?

Here’s what we know.

Harki Bhambra stars in the latest BBC One drama This Is Going to Hurt (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Harki Bhambra – Huck in This Is Going to Hurt?

Harki Bhambra is a successful British actor who’s starred in a range of different series.

The star is most known for his roles in Our Girl and the latest series of Good Karma Hospital.

Now, Harki currently features in the sensational series This Is Going to Hurt.

Harki’s character Huck meets Adam Kay at the private hospital he starts to work at in episode six (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Huck in This Is Going to Hurt?

Adam meets Huck at the posh private hospital he works at in order to save money for a flat.

The pair have an awkward encounter when Adam mistakenly thinks Huck is a patient’s husband.

However, things suddenly escalate when Huck visits Adam in one of the hospital rooms and the pair have a casual one-night stand.

The hit BBC One show follows the memoirs of Adam Kay.

The heart-breaking yet funny series focuses on the lives of junior doctors in working in a labour ward for the NHS.

It touches on the stress of the NHS workers who struggle to juggle their personal lives with their work lives.

Executive producer, Jane Featherstone told Express: “If there is a single person in this country who doesn’t believe the NHS is complicated, difficult, underfunded and at stress then they are not living in the real world.

“I think we already know all those things, we have seen it in the last two years.

“We also all know that we [Bleep] love it, we all know everybody in this country wants to support it.”

How old is Harki Bhambra?

Harki Bhambra was born on March 1985 in Leeds.

He is currently 35 years old.

Harki Bhambra is also known for his role as Dr Samir Hasan in The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: BBC One)

What else has he been in?

Harki Bhambra is most known for his role as Rab Kalil in the hit television series Our Girl.

He has also been associated with the Two Doors Down TV series for his iconic role as Jaz.

In 2015, he played Mike, in Doctor Who episode The Magician’s Apprentice.

He also appeared in Coronation Street, as Survivors Support helpline manager Ajay Dewan.

Recently, the British actor has played the role of Dr Samir Hasan in the new season of ITV1’s The Good Karma Hospital.

Opening up about his character, Harki told Express that he plays a ‘high-flying surgeon’.

He said: “He’s come over from England and I think he’s a bit of a high-flying surgeon and he’s a bit of a cheeky-chappy and got quite a bit of charisma about him.

“Throughout the whole arrival of him, you are kind of figuring out why he has made the decision to come across.

“There’s a coolness about him being like ‘I just fancied a change of scenery’ and the question I suppose, is there something underneath it all? Why has he actually taken this break away from doing the standard surgeon job back in England?”

Does he have a partner?

There is no sign of Harki Bhambra having a partner.

The star has kept his personal life very private and hasn’t revealed anything in on his social media or in interviews.

Is Harki Bhambra on Instagram?

Harki Bhambra’s Intsagram is @harkibhambra.

The star enjoys sharing behind-the-scene photos of his latest shows, including pics on the set of Our Girl.

He also loves his footie and posted a pic of himself at the Euros saying: “Ah well, we had fun didn’t we?

“Can I shock you? I like supporting this England team.

“And big thanks to @dougiebierton and @tattydale for getting me in (legally) to the final. Once in a lifetime stuff…”

