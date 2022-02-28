This Is Going to Hurt creator Adam Kay is rightly getting a lot of plaudits for the new BBC One medical drama.

But did you know the author of the book the show is based on actually appears in the series?

Yes, Adam, 41, makes a sneak cameo. Blink and you’ll miss it!

Adam during his (very) brief cameo appearance (Credit: BBC)

This Is Going to Hurt: When is the Adam Kay cameo?

The whole series of This Is Going to Hurt is on the BBC iPlayer and some have binged the whole seven-part series already.

In episode four, eager eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted Adam early in the episode.

As the character Adam wakes up early for another exhausting day at the hospital, he’s faced with a car that won’t start.

Just what he needs.

And, when he reaches a set of road works and waits for the traffic lights to turn green, he falls asleep at the wheel.

He’s rudely awoken by an angry cyclist banging on the window and calling him a “dozy [bleep]”.

And wouldn’t you know it, the cyclist is played by the real Adam.

Adam makes a cameo in This Is Going to Hurt (Credit: ITV)

When did Adam write his This Is Going to Hurt diaries?

Adam wrote his diaries during his time as a doctor between 2004 and 2010.

Adam adapted his best-selling book for the BBC One drama, and it’s receiving rave reviews by critics and fans alike.

“My diaries were published in the first place because I wanted people to understand the true nature of a doctor’s job,” he said.

“I think people were definitely surprised: the constant tsunami of bodily fluids, earning less than the hospital parking meter, and the difficulty in maintaining friendships and relationships when you’re working 97-hour weeks.”

Ben Whishaw plays Adam (Credit: BBC)

This Is Going to Hurt cast of dreams

When it comes to the cast, Adam couldn’t be happier with who’s on board.

Even if he is one of them… in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of way.

Adam is especially pleased to have Ben Whishaw playing him.

“To have the finest actor of his generation playing me? In a career-defining performance? Yeah, it’s OK, I guess,” he deadpanned.

“The cast is an absolute dream.

“From acting royalty, like the incomparable Harriet Walter, to tomorrow’s superstars such as Ambika Mod, who it’s almost impossible to believe is in her first role.

“Every single member of the cast brings drama and comedy in bucketloads.

“And it all adds up to what I think is a very honest and recognisable portrait of the NHS.”

This Is Going to Hurt continues tonight (February 28) at 9.15pm on BBC One. All episodes are also available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.