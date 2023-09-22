Lizzy Bardsley and husband Mark on Wife Swap
This iconic Wife Swap scene is going viral 20 years later & thank God for TikTok: ‘British TV is top tier’

'Dr Emma in the house!'

An old iconic clip from Wife Swap has gone viral on TikTok and a whole new generation is obsessed. The episode, which originally aired back in 2003, featured mum-of-eight Lizzy Bardsley and her then-husband Mark.

The premise of the Channel 4 reality show is wives or husbands swap lives with people from different lifestyles for two weeks.

Following her appearance on the show, Lizzy remained in the spotlight by taking part in Celebrity Fit Club. She also was a contestant on The Weakest Link.

Lizzy Bardsley on Wife Swap
Lizzy featured in an episode of Wife Swap in 2003 (Credit: YouTube)

During her time on Wife Swap, Lizzy was known for being fairly foul-mouthed while always seen smoking a cigarette.

In the specific clip that is currently doing the rounds on TikTok, Lizzy and Mark are confronted by the other wife, Emma, for not working and claiming benefits.

When Emma questioned how many days Lizzy went to work, she replied, “One.”

“I wasn’t actually well on the Wednesday morning because I’m chronic asthmatic,” Lizzy said while holding a cigarette.

Emma admitted that she had heard that and noted that Lizzy has kids who are also chronic asthmatic. “Yes I have,” Lizzy replied. To which Emma said, “Smoking around asthmatic children is not good.”

Lizzy raised her voice and shouted immediately, “Dr Emma in the house!”

The candid, yet hilarious, old clip, has now resurfaced online, and social media can’t get enough.

‘I need the whole episode of this’

With the clip trending online, many have reacted to the hilarious clip.

“I need the whole episode of this,” one user wrote. “The hair piece is so iconic,” another person shared. “I want Dr Emma in the house as my message alert,” a third user remarked, adding the crying with laughter-emoji.

“Is that Catherine Tate doing a sketch,” a fourth person wrote. “British TV is top tier,” a fifth commented.

Lizzy Bardsley on Wife Swap
Social media can’t get enough of the viral clip (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Lizzy Bardsley?

On a more serious note, following her appearance on Wife Swap, in 2004 Lizzy was accused of failing to inform the Department for Work and Pensions that she had earned money from TV and media appearances. She denied the allegations.

In September 2004, she was found guilty of benefit fraud and sentenced to 80 hours of community service.

Elsewhere, in 2006, Bardsley was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty. In April of that year, she was charged with 10 counts of child cruelty relating to offences between 1996 and 2005. She was found guilty in January 2007 and handed an eight-month suspended sentence for two years.

Wife Swap UK 2003 Lizzie and Emma Full Episode

