It’s a Sin viewers might recognise a familiar face during episode three of the hit drama, which airs on Friday night (February 5 2021) – as Mandy from This Country guest stars!

But who does Ashley McGuire portray?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress and her character, as well as a rundown of all the other guest appearances you might have missed!

***Warning: contains spoilers from episode three of It’s a Sin***

Ashley McGuire guest stars in It’s a Sin, but she’s more famous as Mandy in This Country (Credit: BBC)

It’s a Sin guest: Ashley McGuire is Lorraine Fletcher

Actress Ashley McGuire portrays Lorraine Fletcher in episode three and five of It’s a Sin on Channel 4.

In otherwise tragic scenes, the actress appears as a nurse tasked with the difficult job of caring for Colin as he lays dying of AIDs.

Talking about the role, Ashley tweeted: “Thank you for all the #ItsASin love.

“I am very proud to be a small part of such in important thing, and to portray Lorraine.

“One of the many lesbian nurses who were on the frontline from the beginning, giving those beautiful boys some dignity.”

Despite the difficult nature of the scenes, Colin actor Callum Scott Howells says they were hard to film with a straight face.

Talking to Esquire, he says: “Let me just tell you something, right – when you have to masturbate in a scene, and everyone’s there, and I’m just sort of looking, deadpan, at Olly [Alexander] and Lydia [West], and then Ashley McGuire [playing the nurse Lorraine] comes in, who is the funniest [bleep] actor in the world…

“I’m not gonna lie, there were times when we all lost it.”

What else has Ashley McGuire starred in?

Ashley is most famous for her role as Mandy in This Country.

She’s also appeared in dozens of National Theatre productions over the years – including the all-female drama Top Girls, as well The Suicide, Our Country’s Good, and Home.

Her TV career takes in appearances in Casualty, Miranda, Dead Boss, Man Down and Trollied.

She’s even portrayed a Death Eater in the Harry Potter films!

Soap fans will recognise Angela for her role as Ginny Portis in Coronation Street in 2011, and the vile Bev Slater in EastEnders between 2018 and 2019.

It’s a Sin guest: Stephen Fry

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry appears in episodes three and four of It’s a Sin.

He portrays prominent politician Arthur Garrison, a repressed Conservative MP.

Arthur embarks on a secret fling with Roscoe – mainly because Roscoe likes the view from his posh pad!

Stephen says of his character: “Arthur Garrison is a particularly repressed figure because he doesn’t think he is gay.

“The sad thing is, when he’s with Roscoe there’s a tenderness and genuine sort of affection, but he’s far too afraid!”

Stephen Fry guest stars as MP Arthur Garrison in It’s a Sin (Credit: Channel 4)

It’s a Sin guest: Tracy-Ann Oberman

Former EastEnders star Tracy-Ann is most famous for killing off Dirty Den the second time.

In It’s a Sin she portrays Carol Carter in episodes one, three and five.

Carol is Ritchie’s agent and helps to launch his acting career.

In episode three, she gives Ritchie a sobering warning about the spread of HIV and AIDs and the men who are dying.

She tells him: “There are lots of boys going home these days. Don’t be one of those boys who go home.”

Tracy says: “Carol is an agent Russell T Davies knew, who was very supportive of her boys who were suffering.

“She’s an amalgam of a few agents but there’s one in particular who had been incredibly kind and protective of her young men.”

Tracy-Ann Oberman guest stars as Carol in It’s a Sin (Credit: C4)

Neil Patrick Harris guest stars as Henry Coltrane

Neil has previously starred in Doogie Howser MD and How I Met Your Mother.

He’s also won four Tony Awards in the US and was the first gay man to host the Oscars in 2015.

His portrayal of Colin’s work colleague Henry impressed viewers – not least because of his British accent!

Sadly Henry died of AIDs in episode one of the Russell T Davies drama.

Neil Patrick Harris guest stars as tailor Henry in It’s a Sin (Credit: C4)

Michelle Greenidge is Rosa Babatunde

Michelle Greenidge portrays Colin’s boss Rosa Babetunde in episodes one, two and five of It’s a Sin.

She’s most famous for her role as Valerie in After Life, and Lola in Mandy.

Colin’s lecherous colleague Mr Hart is portrayed by Nicholas Blane.

Game of Thrones fans will recognise him as the Spice King.

He’s also played Winston Churchill in The Good Traitor and Norman Van De Vater in A Very English Scandal.

It’s a Sin episode three airs on Friday February 5 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

