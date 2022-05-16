Theo James is currently appearing in the Sky Atlantic drama series The Time Traveler’s Wife – but who is his famous wife in real life?

The actor has been linked to one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood.

However, he’s actually married to one of his Sanditon co-stars!

Here’s everything you need to know about Theo James and his actress wife.

Actor Theo James attending The Divergent Series: Allegiant premiere in New York in 2016 (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened between them?

What is Theo James famous for? What has he starred in?

Theo James is an actor, who’s famous for his roles across TV and film.

He first appeared on our TV screens in 2010 as Craze in A Passionate Woman.

He went on to appear in the film You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, and starred in one episode of Downton Abbey as Kemal Pamuk.

Theo starred as Jed in the 2011 series Bedlam, opposite Will Young, and played James in the Inbetweeners movie the same year.

Subsequent roles included that of David in Underworld: Awakening, Aidan Harper in Case Sensitive, Jack Wales in Room at the Top, and Detective Walter Clark in Golden Boy.

It’s the 2014 film Divergent that helped catapult him to global fame, along with Insurgent in 2015, and Allegiant in 2016.

He’s since played Hector in the TV series Castlevania, and Sidney Parker in Sanditon.

Theo is currently portraying Henry DeTamble in The Time Traveler’s Wife on Sky Atlantic.

He’s set to play Cameron Babcock in the upcoming series 2 of the brilliant The White Lotus.

Outside his acting career, James was the singer and guitarist of the London-based band Shere Khan, which disbanded in 2012.

How old is Theo James?

Theo James – full name Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis – was born on December 16 1984.

He is currently 37 years of age.

Theo is the youngest of five children, having two older brothers and two older sisters.

How tall is he?

Theo is 1.83 metres tall.

That’s six foot.

His Time Traveler’s Wife co-star Rose Leslie is 5 ft 5, which would explain the difference in height.

Theo James and his wife Ruth Kearney attend the New York premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex ?

Where is Theo James from? What is his ethnicity?

Theo was born in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

His parents raised him in Askett, Buckinghamshire.

He subsequently attended Aylesbury Grammar School and went on to earn his undergraduate degree in philosophy from the University of Nottingham.

Theo trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

His paternal grandfather was Greek.

He moved from the Peloponnese in southern Greece to New Zealand.

Is Theo James the next James Bond?

Theo James is one of the actors who has been linked to the role of James Bond.

According to betting odds from William Hill, Theo is tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Last year, Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati commented: “The race to replace Daniel Craig could be far from over with the latest odds suggesting Theo James is now firmly among the frontrunners for the role.”

Indeed, Theo’s new odds put him in top billing with some other weighty Hollywood names.

Also sitting with 12/1 in the betting is Luther actor Idris Elba and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Just ahead of Theo is heartthrob Henry Cavill with 10/1.

Tom Hardy, James Norton, Regé-Jean Page, and Luke Evans are all also in the running.

Theo James and Rose Leslie in The Time Traveler’s Wife (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Who did Theo James play in Sanditon and why did he leave?

Although Sidney Parker confessed his feelings for heroine Charlotte Heywood in season 1 of Sanditon, he made the difficult decision to marry someone else (someone richer).

When an uninsured building belonging to Sidney’s brother Tom Parker burnt to the ground, Sidney agreed to wed wealthy heiress Eliza Campion instead of Charlotte.

Of course, we knew it was for the financial good of his family – but it didn’t stop us S-C-R-E-A-M-I-N-G at the TV anyway!

Rejected by Sidney, we last saw a heartbroken and teary Charlotte in a carriage and on her way home to her family, leaving Sanditon and her friends there behind.

Sadly, Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon as Charlotte’s love interest, Sidney Parker.

Theo James said: “Although I relished playing Sidney, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.

“The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me.

“I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Kearney (@ruthkearney)

Is Theo James still married? How did he meet wife Ruth Kearney?

Theo James married his wife Ruth Kearney in 2018.

Reports say they married in a beautiful ceremony in Chianti, Italy.

The pair got engaged in 2015, and have been dating since 2009.

James met Irish actress Ruth Kearney at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

They divide their time between Venice Beach, California, and North London.

Talking about his wife to the Evening Standard, Theo said: “She’s very sanguine, thoughtful and funny.

“It made sense pretty early on.”

Actress Ruth is probably best known for playing Jess Parker in the science fiction-drama Primeval.

She’s also portrayed Daisy in The Following, London in Flaked, Eliza Campion in Sanditon, and Emer in Finding Joy.

Theo James was the dashing hero in Sanditon (Credit: ITV1)

Did Theo James ever date Shailene Woodley?

Theo James was repeatedly linked to his film co-star Shailene Woodley.

She starred as Tris – Theo’s onscreen love interest – in the films Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant.

In fact, despite the rumours, the pair never dated.

Theo has been with his now wife Ruth Kearney ever since 2009.

His relationship with Ruth pre-dates working with Shailene.

Theo has also been romantically linked to Taylor Swift, which was also untrue.

What is his net worth?

According to reports, Theo James has a whopping net worth of approximately $30 million.

This is the equivalent of more than £22.6 million.

This is largely thanks to his role as Four in the futuristic dystopian The Divergent Series film trilogy.

The Time Traveler’s Wife starts on Monday May 16 2022 at 9pm on Sky Atlantic/Now.

Are you a fan of the book The Time Traveler’s Wife? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.