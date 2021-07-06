Julian Norton can usually be seen gracing our TV screens with his pet saving skills on The Yorkshire Vet.

The animal lover became a household name by sharing the heart-wrenching tales that came across his table in his local veterinary practice role.

But what else do we know about him and has he ever done anything other than being a vet?

Julian on The Wright Stuff (Credit: Channel 5)

How old is Julian?

Julian was born on June 3 1972 making him 49. Brought up in West Yorkshire mining town Castleford, he attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Wakefield.

Julian then went on to graduate from Cambridge University with a degree in Veterinary Medicine.

What about marriage?

Julian is happily married to Anne Norton. They have two sons, Jack and Archie.

The couple met at university and Anne is also a practising vet. She works at the family practice Thirsk Veterinary Centre in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Julian and dog Emmy (Credit: YouTube/PurePetFood)

The family also have a Jack Russell named Emmy.

Where did he begin his career?

Julian started out as an assistant and eventually became a partner at the same veterinary surgery where famous author Alf Wight worked. The literary hero wrote dozens of popular stories under the pseudonym James Herriot.

What else has Julian done?

Julian is best known for his pet saving skills. However there’s more to him than meets the eye. He once held the world record for 24-hour tandem indoor rowing with close friend and ex-olympian Roger Brown.

In 2013 he competed in the UK Ironman Championships and completed the challenge in the top 50.

In 2018 Julian took part in the Patrouille des Glaciers ski mountain race. The challenge – which runs from Zermatt to Verbier – has a reputation as one of the most challenging endurance races in the World.

Julian also represented Team GB at age-group level for the European Long Course Duathlon in 2014 and 2015 and Team GB age-group for European Middle Distance Triathlon Championships in Majorca 2014 and Rimini 2015.

