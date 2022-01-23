From falling face first on the ice to accidentally tailoring someone’s trousers, ITV skating show Dancing On Ice has seen some pretty memorable disasters.

Year after year of watching routines unfold into chaos has taught us that some people just aren’t made for the ice!

Here are some of the worst-ever celebrity skaters who probably should’ve practised with a penguin aid first.

Bez had to perform his routine in a crash helmet last week (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice star Bez made to wear helmet by ITV

Happy Mondays star Bez did a hilarious watermelon and maracas-themed routine last week.

Bez joined his professional skater Angela Eagan on the ice in a watermelon helmet, for their first-ever performance in the 2022 series.

However, even though his fun-filled routine sent the fans wild, it didn’t stop him from landing on the bottom of the leaderboard.

Bez came in last with only 12.5 points out 40 from the judges.

Ashley Banjo said: “You’ve got my respect, if anyone needed to wear a crash helmet I don’t think they’d come out. But you have. Forgot the scores, I was genuinely entertained.”

Todd Carty hilariously fell backstage during his routine (Credit: ITV)

The best blooper ever? Todd Carty

You only need one word to sum up Todd Carty’s time on the show. Unforgettable!

Todd entertained us all throughout his time on the show in 2009, with his infamous falls and hilarious routines.

At one point during his routine to Help by the Beatles, he even tumbled off the ice rink and skated backstage!

After watching Todd spiral out of control, Jason Gardiner quipped: “I fear you’re gonna leave this competition in a bodybag mate.”

Todd was partnered with Susie Lipanova and they only made until the fifth week before they were booted out.

Pamela Anderson suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her final routine (Credit: ITV)

Pamela Anderson

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson became the first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice in 2013 – nabbing a £150k fee in the process.

Pamela was partnered with Matt Evers and, during her brief time on the show, she suffered a stumble and a wardrobe malfunction.

During her routine in the dance off against Keith Chegwin, Pamela took a fall after having problems with her dress.

When she came off the ice, Phillip Scofield joked: “If it had happened a little earlier this evening you’d have been guaranteed a place in the final.”

David Seaman

David’s first time on Dancing On Ice in 2006 was a hit as he made it to the semi-finals.

However, he put his poor skating partner Pam O’Connor through a few nasty accidents along the way.

During a dress rehearsal the England goalkeeper attempted the notorious headbanger lift with Pam.

Unfortunately it went wrong and Pam was rushed to the hospital to get stitches after slamming into the ice face first.

When Pam returned the next week, the 6ft 3in accident prone footballer made matters worse by falling on her!

Things went better during his second turn on the ice.

He was teamed with now-wife Frankie Poultney on Dancing on Ice All-Stars, placing third in the series, which aired 2014.

Phillip Scofield decided to copy Corey’s infamous look (Credit: ITV)

Corey Feldman eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Child star Corey Feldman took his chance on the ice in 2012 with his chaotic skate skills and questionable hair do.

Corey was partnered with Brooke Castile, but the pair were rumoured to have had an argument.

Corey was eliminated in week four after VT footage showed him constantly ignoring her advice during rehearsals.

Guess that would explain the scores, then…!

Very brief stint for ITV favourite Steven Arnold

Corrie star Steven Arnold’s brief time on the show suggested that he was clearly more at home on cobbles than ice.

Steven had a go on the ice rink in 2011 with his professional partner Nina Ulanova.

After he stumbled around the rink, Steven only scored seven points – the lowest score in the history of the show!

Unsurprisingly, he was the first star to leave.

Sinitta accidentally slashed her partner’s trousers (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice: Sinitta slashes pro’s pants!

No one was expecting Sinitta’s shocking incident on the rink where she managed to cut a hole in her partner’s trousers on live TV.

While performing a frog lift, Sinitta slashed a hole in her partner Andrei Laipanov’s trousers with the blade of her skate.

Unforunately, Sinitta became the first celebrity to leave the show in 2010.

Leaving the show, Sinitta said: “I had such high hopes for this. I am gutted and stunned. I can hardly speak.”

Lauren Goodger

During her two week appearance on the show in 2013, Lauren Goodger was accused of missing rehearsals and being late.

She was even spotted tweeting while her fellow contestants were performing!

And, while her manners on the show were reportedly poor, so were her skating skills.

Jason Gardiner even made a comment that she had “all the sensuality of a walrus on ice”.

The TOWIE star was partnered with skating professional Michael Zenezini and the pair were the second couple to be booted off the show.

Joe Pasquale fell flat on his face during his routine (Credit: ITV)

Joe Pasquale falls flat on Dancing On Ice

Comedian Joe Pasquale outstayed his welcome on the show in 2013 with his shocking skating skills.

Joe’s partner was Vicky Ogden and the pair surprisingly kept making it through to the next week.

At one point Joe even fell flat on his face during his routine to Flash, but that wasn’t enough to eliminate him!

Eventually, Joe was axed from the show in week six.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sunday nights.

