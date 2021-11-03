The World’s Fattest Man on ITV1: Why hospital staff planned to have Paul Mason cremated in an abattoir

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On charts the journey of Paul Mason, whose weight has reached nearly 80 stone in the past.

Food addict Paul has tried to lose weight over the course of a decade, with the help of surgery.

Cameras follows Paul as he undergoes an operation to aid his weight loss.

In a shocking revelation, Paul reveals that hospital staff planned to have him cremated in an abattoir because of his weight.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On follows the journey of Paul Mason (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: World’s former fattest man Paul Mason returning to UK for NHS treatment

Who is World’s Fattest Man Paul Mason?

Paul Jonathan Mason was born in 1960 in Ipswich, England.

Now 61, he was once Britain’s heaviest man on record and found fame on TLC’s World’s Fattest Man.

The retired postman has previously appeared on TV documentaries and chat shows as a result of his weight.

However, he managed to slim down to 19 stone when he had a stomach operation via the NHS in 2015.

Paul received a gastric bypass under the NHS, which reduced the size of his stomach, and in turn aimed to reduce his hunger.

He was previously named the ‘world’s fattest man’ by the tabloids, and has appeared on various daytime talk shows, including This Morning.

Paul Mason on This Morning

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday November 03 2021 via video link, Paul revealed that he was once so large that hospital staff planned to have him cremated in an abattoir.

Paul, who lives in Plymouth, described the suggestion as “disgusting”.

Hospital staff drew up the plan during Paul’s three years living on a hospital ward.

Paul says: “If I died in hospital they wouldn’t be able to deal with someone my size.

“So they made a form up to say that if I died in hospital they’d have to take me to an abattoir to where the large animals go to and die.

“And I’d be cremated in the animal cremation.

“I thought it was disgusting. I couldn’t believe they were doing that.”

Previously named the world’s fattest man, Paul Mason lost weight as a result of surgery (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Former fattest woman in the world dies aged 37

What was Paul Mason’s weight at his heaviest?

Paul Mason was 79 stone at his heaviest weight.

He blames his weight gain on a food addiction, and compulsive eating disorder.

Paul also battles depression and loneliness.

Understandably, his weight could have deadly repercussions on his body’s organs, his knees and his mental health.

How much does World’s Fattest Man star Paul Mason weigh now?

Paul managed to slim down to 19 stone when he had a stomach operation via the NHS.

But sadly, as a result of a relationship breakdown and lockdown, Paul has gained some of the weight back.

He now weighs 38 stone.

He admits that even after his surgery – when he had eight stone of his skin removed – he wasn’t happy.

Paul says: “The doctors can fix your body, but not your mind.

“The NHS do not put enough resources on the therapy side.”

From 2008 to 2014, Paul funded his own psychiatric treatment to deal with his anxiety, depression and food addiction.

World’s Fattest Man weight – Paul Mason has weighed between 19 stone and 79 stone as an adult man (Credit: ITV1)

The World’s Fattest Man Paul Mason – overdose

Paul’s battle with his weight hit breaking point six months ago.

Tragically, he took an overdose during a bout of depression as a result of his weight.

Paramedics saved him by carrying him out of his home in a sling because the lift was broken.

He now lives alone in sheltered housing in Plymouth, where he has access to round-the-clock care.

Paul needs two knee replacements, a new hip and several hernia operations.

But the operations didn’t happen due to the pandemic – so he sought solace in snacks and gained weight in lockdown.

He says the suicide attempt was a cry for help.

Paul also reveals that he has crippling arthritis which stops him from being active.

His teeth have crumbled as a result of his diet of 40 chocolate bars a day and, due to his immobility, Paul has pulled the cracked teeth out himself.

Paul Mason girlfriend

Paul once credited his former girlfriend Rebecca Mountain for being his saviour.

He fell in love with the American, who was 13 years his junior, and moved to the States.

Once in the US, he underwent a series of operations to have his excess skin cut off.

Rebecca even proposed to Paul live on American TV in 2014.

Sadly, the pair split when Paul lost control of his weight again.

In order to fund his food consumption, Paul had also started stealing from local stores and was fined.

In 2019 he moved back to the UK to “get his life back on track”.

Paul Mason on The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On (Credit: ITV1)

World’s Fattest Man Paul Mason – what is the cause of his weight gain?

He believes many of his problems stem from his childhood.

Paul blames the verbal and physical abuse he received from his father, a military policeman.

Paul says: “He would hit me anywhere really, mostly round the head.

“The slightest little mistake he’d turn round and give me a wallop.”

His father also struggled with his own weight.

Paul also claims he was also sexually abused for three years from the age of six by a woman known to the family.

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On on ITV1

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On charts the journey of Paul Mason.

Paul once weighed nearly 80 stone as his food addiction became out of control.

The ITV1 documentary follows him over the course of 10 years as he tries to lose weight.

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On airs on Wednesday November 03 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

For emotional support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123 or go to the Samaritans website.

Do you have sympathy for Paul Mason? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.