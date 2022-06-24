The Wanted star Max George has revealed that he’s ‘taking time out’ to reflect on his loss, following Tom Parker’s death.

Tom Parker tragically died at the age of 33 earlier this year, following a battle with brain cancer.

Since then, Max admitted that he’s been keeping himself busy and ‘hasn’t processed’ his bandmate’s death yet.

Max George opens up about his grief on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Max George on Tom Parker’s death

Speaking on Loose Women, Max opened up on his grief over his bandmate Tom.

When asked by panelist Kaye Adams how he was doing nearly three months on, he explained that he’s not had enough time to process his death.

Max said: “It’s been a strange couple of months. I’ve just been doing stuff constantly.

Read more: Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey makes heartbreaking confession about daughter Aurelia

“With him passing and being there, doing a TV show, then the funeral, it’s been… I’ve not really processed it yet.”

Max then went on to say he’ll be taking time out after the Keeep Dancing! tour to get his head ‘back to normal’.

He added: “Once I do this show, it will put a smile on my face, I’m going to take a couple of months out to process and get my head back to normal.”

Tom Parker passed away in March after being diagnosed with a brain tumour (Credit: Cover Images)

Tom Parker death

The Wanted member Tom died at the age of 33 in March this year after battling a stage four glioblastoma brain tumour.

His bandmate and close pal Max issued a heartbreaking tribute following the funeral in April.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the excellent new thriller alongside David Morrissey?

He wrote: “Good night beautiful boy. I will always think of you.

“Thanks for making my life so much better than I could ever have hoped for. Carrying you was an honour.

“You have carried me so many times over the last 12 years. I love you Tom. See you up there brother.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.