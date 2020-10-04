The Wall returned to BBC One last night and viewers were ecstatic to hear Danny Dyer growl “Drop the balls” again.

EastEnders star Danny became the game show host the world didn’t know it needed last year.

Danny Dyer thrilled viewers of The Wall (Credit: BBC)

The Beeb sold the show hard ahead of the launch, claiming: “Wildly unpredictable with heart stopping jeopardy, The Wall gives and The Wall takes away.

“Expect colossal wins and heartbreaking losses, this game show really can change people’s lives in an instant.”

In last night’s returning episode, Northern Irish sisters Nichola and Paula did indeed take home a pretty life-changing sum of £89k.

Two sisters won almost 90K on The Wall (Credit: BBC)

And while viewers were thrilled for them, it was Master Dyer’s catchphrases they were really living for.

The highlight came as he called The Wall “you mug!”.

One fan summed up general reaction to the show, saying: “I didn’t realise that what we really needed in this pandemic was Danny Dyer in Poland shouting DROP IT to a wall while people try and win money but it is absolutely what we needed.”

I didn’t realise that what we really needed in this pandemic was Danny Dyer in Poland shouting DROP IT to a wall while people try and win money but it is absolutely what we needed #TheWall #DannyDyer — Jamie Pritchard (@JamieDPritchard) October 3, 2020

Real passion from Danny Dyer hosting #TheWall The best game show on telly by far. — Nail on the Head (@VincentHanna19) October 3, 2020

Whats better on a saturday than danny dyer calling a wall a mug 🤣 #TheWall — Boydie (@boydie91) October 3, 2020

Such a simple game show format #TheWall and Danny Dyer is the perfect host. — Stephen Joy (@mrstephenjoy) October 3, 2020

Danny has no problem hyping up his own show either, telling Radio Times: “I think I’m clearly biased, but there ain’t no gameshow like our one.

“I’ve just been blessed to front a game that is so different every week – and it’s not Tipping Point. I had to go there! You’re not going to win £300 on this show, It’s all in or nothing.”

