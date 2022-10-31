The Walk-In ending explained: Where are all the members of National Action now?

The Walk-In has come to a conclusion after five episodes – and some viewers might want the ending explained.

ITV’s mini-series dramatised the true story of former Neo-Nazi Matthew Collins, who prevented the murder of an MP by far-right group National Action.

If you’re wondering where the real Matthew Collins and Robbie Mullen are now, here’s our round up.

Here’s what happened in The Walk-In finale in our ending explained.

***Warning: Spoilers from The Walk-In season finale ahead***

What did you think of the end of The Walk-In? (Credit: ITV)

How did The Walk-In end?

The Walk-In ended with tense court scenes.

All the evidence that Matthew Collins and HOPE Not Hate had gathered was presented in evidence against National Action members.

Robbie Mullen testified in front of the other members of the far-right group he’d been a part of.

The solicitor for the National Action members did his best to break poor Robbie down.

But, with the support of Matthew and HOPE Not Hate, Robbie stood his ground.

He presented evidence against the members – particularly Jack Renshaw and his plans to kill MP Rosie Cooper.

Next, Matthew himself took to the stand.

He praised Robbie for testifying in court and denying witness protection, calling him brave.

In the end, Chris Lythgoe was found not guilty of encouragement to commit murder.

Jack Renshaw was found not guilty of being a member of National Action, but Matt Hankinson and Chris Lythgoe were.

We later heard from Matthew and his wife Alison (Leanne Best) that Renshaw received life in prison.

Lythgoe received eight years in prison, and Hankinson received six years.

Matthew also told Robbie that MP Rosie Cooper thanked him in a speech.

Matthew told Robbie he was most proud of Robbie when he was asked if he was “still racist”.

When Robbie said “less so”, Matthew reminded him that the most important thing is that people like Robbie change their prejudices just a little bit.

The Walk-In ending explained: Where is Matthew Collins now?

The real Matthew Collins was a member of the far-right group Combat 18 in his teens.

When he witnessed an attack on a group of elderly women, it prompted him to leave the group.

He fled to Australia where he lived for 10 years, before returning to the UK to work with HOPE Not Hate.

He now works as HOPE Not Hate’s Head of Intelligence, and as a journalist reporting about far-right movements in the UK.

His new book The Walk-In: Fascists, Spies & Lies was released in October and tells the true story behind the ITV drama.

Matthew and his family have had to move three times due to his dangerous work, and he does all he can to protect his children.

Matthew gives speeches across the country about his journey to help other vulnerable young people like him from falling down the same path.

Nazi Hunters: The Real Walk-In airs on ITV after the final episode of The Walk-In.

The documentary tells Matthew Collins’ real-life story of taking down National Action.

Andrew Ellis played Robbie Mullen in the drama (Credit: ITV)

Where is the real Robbie Mullen now?

The real Robbie Mullen, played by This is England star Andrew Ellis, also works with HOPE Not Hate now.

He works with their Head of Education.

Robbie helps to provide educators and young people with tools to stop people like him from becoming involved with extreme forms of hate.

Robbie did receive immunity for providing evidence against National Action, but is legally registered as a terrorist.

He struggles to find work because of this.

Just like in the show, Robbie denied receiving Witness Protection because he didn’t want to hide from his past.

He joins Matthew in giving speeches and interviews to help educate others about far-right hate groups.

Where is National Action leader Chris Lythgoe now?

Chris Lythgoe, the leader of National Action from Warrington, was originally arrested for encouragement to murder and for being a member of a banned organisation.

He was only found guilty of being a member of National Action and received a sentence of eight years in prison.

He was 32 when he was jailed and remains in prison now.

Chris Coghill, who plays Chris Lythgoe, said this about The Walk-In: “It’s dark, but it’s an important story to tell.”

Game of Thrones star Dean Charles Chapman played Jack Renshaw (Credit: ITV)

The Walk-In ending explained: Where is Jack Renshaw now?

Jack Renshaw was the young fascist who planned to kill MP Rosie Cooper and a female police officer.

He received life in prison for conspiracy to murder. He was also put on trial for grooming two young boys online.

Renshaw was using a fake Facebook profile to groom two boys – one 13 and one 14 year old.

Messages on his phone revealed that he offered £300 to spend the night with one boy. He repeatedly asked for images of both of them.

Renshaw claimed that HOPE Not Hate hacked his phone and planted the evidence, but this was proven to be untrue.

Jack Renshaw received life in prison in 2019. He will have to serve a minimum of 20 years in jail.

The members of National Action are now in jail (Credit: ITV)

The Walk-In ending explained: Where is Matt Hankinson now?

Another National Action member, Matt Hankinson (Bobby Schofield), stood trial with Lythgoe and Renshaw.

He was jailed at 28 years old in 2018 for being a member of the banned far-right organisation.

He received six years in prison, where he remains now.

Read more: The Walk-In: What happened to MP Jo Cox in real life? Who killed her and where are they now?

The Jo Cox tribute – What has her husband said about the ITV drama?

At the very end of the episode, we saw a moving tribute to Jo Cox.

A clip showed the real-life Jo Cox make her first speech in parliament, where she spoke about how her community in Yorkshire had been enhanced by immigration.

She ended the speech with a quote: “We are far more united and we have much more in common than that which divides us.”

The episode ended with statistics, which read: “In 2021, for the fourth year in a row, more far-right extremists were arrested for terrorist offences in the UK than Islamists.”

Another statistic added: “White terrorism now accounts for more than fifty per cent of all terrorist arrests.”

Brendan Cox, the husband of the late MP, took to Twitter after the show aired, writing: “This is a powerful drama.

“Hard to watch especially for our family but it tells the important story of far-right extremism.

“The sad lives of those involved and the bravery of those who fight it #TheWalkIn.”

The Walk-In is now available to binge-watch on the ITV Hub.

Did you enjoy The Walk-In? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.