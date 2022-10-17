The Walk-In on ITV1: Recognise Uncle Ronnie? It’s comedian Brendan O’Carroll!

The Walk-In has already welcomed some great guest stars, and episode 4 is no exception as Brendan O’Carroll appears as Uncle Ronnie.

In the fourth instalment, Matthew Collins and Robbie Mullen head to Ireland where they meet up with Matthew’s uncle called Ronnie.

And fans of Mrs Brown’s Boys will immediately recognise Ronnie as Irish comedian and actor Brendan O’Carroll!

So what else has Brendan been in? How old is he, and where is he from?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Walk-In guest star…

***Warning: possible spoilers from episode 4 of The Walk-In ahead***

Brendan O’Carroll as Uncle Ronnie in The Walk-In episode 4 (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Uncle Ronnie in The Walk-In?

Actor and comedian Brendan O’Carroll plays Uncle Ronnie in The Walk-In episode 4.

In the fourth instalment, HOPE not Hate worker Matthew Collins takes Robbie on a short trip to Ireland in a bid to keep him safe.

Once there, they meet Matthew’s uncle – usually in a pub, usually holding a pint of Guinness.

Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll appears for mere minutes in the series.

But it’s not his first time playing a straight role in a drama.

Brendan O’Carroll is best known as Mrs Brown (Credit: BBC)

What else has Brendan O’Carroll acted in?

Brendan O’Carroll is, of course, best known for playing Mrs Agnes Brown in the sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys.

He began playing the character on stage in the 90s.

Since 2002, he has played the matriarch in the BBC sitcom, as well as in films and spin-offs.

But, actually, he hasn’t done much acting outside of the character since the 90s!

Brendan O’Carroll’s career started with a regular stand-up feature on the Irish talk show The Late Late Show.

His first acting role was as Weslie in the 1996 film The Van, the third in The Commitments trilogy.

Brendan then starred as Rissolli in the 1998 movie The Tale of Sweety Barrett, alongside Brendan Gleeson.

He then wrote the 1999 film Agnes Brown based on his Mrs Brown character, and played a small role in the film.

It was Hollywood legend Angelica Houston who played the titular Agnes Brown.

Brendan had a small role in the award-winning film Angela’s Ashes.

He recently popped up as Mrs Brown in Tyler Perry‘s Netflix film A Madea Homecoming.

His role in The Walk-In marks his first time playing a character other than Mrs Brown in quite some time!

What age is Brendan O’Carroll and where is he from?

Brendan O’Carroll was born on September 17 1955.

He is currently 67 years of age.

He was born in the Finglas suburb of Dublin.

Brendan was eyewateringly the youngest of 11 children!

Brendan O’Carroll stars with his real life wife Jennifer Gibney in Mrs Brown’s Boys (Credit: BBC)

Is Brendan O’Carroll married? Who is his wife?

Brendan O’Carroll has been married to Jennifer Gibney since 2005.

Mrs Brown’s Boys will recognise her as the actress who plays Cathy Brown in the BBC sitcom.

Brendan was also previously married to Doreen Dowdall.

The pair got married in 1977, but divorced after 25 years of marriage in 1999.

Do Brendan O’Carroll and Jennifer Gibney have children?

Brendan O’Carroll and Jennifer Gibney have no children of their own.

However, Jennifer is step-mother to Brendan’s three children – Fiona, Danny and Eric – from his previous marriage to Doreen Dowdall.

Tragically, Brendan and Doreen’s first son Brendan died of spina bifida at just a few days old.

All three O’Carroll children have starred in Mrs Brown’s Boys alongside their dad and stepmum.

Fiona actually married her Mrs Brown’s Boys co-star, Martin Delaney in 2006.

They’ve had four children together, but spilt last year.

Brendan O’Carroll has six grandchildren – 4 children from Fiona, and 2 children from Danny.

Are you a fan of Brendan O’Carroll? (Credit: BBC)

What is Brendan O’Carroll’s net worth?

Brendan writes and stars in the popular BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, so understandably he’s built up a fortune over the years.

According to the IrishMirror, Brendan’s net worth was calculated at €11 million in 2013.

That’s the equivalent of £9 million pounds.

Brendan O’Carroll’s health struggles…

In 2020, Brendan O’Carroll underwent surgery for a blocked artery.

His doctor said he was months away from a heart attack if he didn’t have the surgery.

He went for the operation after a friend spotted that his breathing seemed laboured in a TV interview.

He told the Express: “I am 110 per cent okay now, thank God you have friends!”

The Walk-In continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV1. It is also available as a boxset on the ITV Hub.