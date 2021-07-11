ITV viewers were split over The Void last night, a new gameshow hosted by Ashley Banjo and Fleur East.

While many of those watching at home enjoyed the presenting partnership, many others expressed how the show’s format reminded them of other programmes.

Indeed, several social media users declared The Void a “rip off” of similar series such as Ninja Warriors.

The Void: harder to complete or harder to watch? (Credit: ITV)

What is The Void all about?

The Void centres around an obstacle assault course challenge underpinned by an enormous tank of water.

Stretching across the arena floor where The Void is filmed for ITV, the tank is said to contain 520 tonnes of liquid.

Read more: Ashley Banjo to team up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for project?

Saturday (July 10) night’s debut episode dared contestants to cross the space by means of a bridge made out of swinging beams.

With a prize of £25,000 up for grabs, there were plenty of contenders willing to step up and test their balance. But despite their determination, they soon fell down again.

What did viewers object to?

Among complaints which included some viewers suggesting Ashley has become “too smug” and other criticism of both his and Fleur’s presenting, the most regular moan on social media was about The Void’s “familiarity”.

Viewers claimed similarities between The Void and the likes of Total Wipeout. But it was also suggested that The Void came off unfavourably by comparison.

The Void is just a poor man’s Ninja Warrior.

As one Twitter user wrote: “The Void is just a poor man’s Ninja Warrior.”

“Ashley stick to dancing. Fleur stick to singing. Bring back Ninja Warrior,” said another.

The Void stars Ashley Banjo and Fleur East ‘deserve better’ one viewer claimed (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Ashley, Fleur and The Void?

One unimpressed person pondered: “Has ITV ran out of money and ideas? Seriously, The Void is a cheap copy of the popular Ninja Warriors. Seriously, it is like buying a push bike and pretending it is a top of the range motorbike. Shame on you ITV.”

Another disappointed observer tweeted: “Wanted this to work but the games are dull. Didn’t Ashley Banjo do a similar show with Zoe Ball for BBC1 about five years ago? Just buy the rights for Total Wipeout and have a hit on your hands.”

And third person moaned: “Should be renamed to AVOID.”

Read more: Fleur East: How she went from X Factor contestant to Saturday Night Takeaway presenter

Others were split on whether Ashley and Fleur’s presence added to the show’s woes or improved it.

One fan claimed: “Ashley Banjo deserves better than this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Someone else also stuck up for them.

They said: “Ashley Banjo and Fleur East trying their best to host a show about people falling into water… when there are much more entertaining shows out there such as Ninja Warrior and Total Wipeout #thevoid.”

Another added: “ think the producers of #TheVoid are standing behind Fleur East and Ashley Banjo shouting “SAY SOMETHING!!!!”

But another viewer, who wanted to support the presenters, found they just couldn’t.

“I like Ashley Banjo and Fleur East,” they began their post.

“But they are very wooden on this. Plus The Void isn’t that interesting. Even my 10 year old is asking me to turn it off. Oh well, we tried.”

The Void airs on ITV on Saturdays at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.