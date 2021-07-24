The Void star Fleur East on how lockdown helped her with crippling grief following loss of beloved father

The Void star Fleur East believes lockdown helped her following the death of her dad.

Fleur’s father passed away in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in the UK. His cause of death has not been revealed.

But former X Factor star Fleur, 33 has said she is “grateful” that she was able to spend time privately with her family after their sad loss.

Fleur East is currently presenting The Void on ITV (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Fleur’s shock

Three months after ‘Daddy East’s passing, Fleur appeared on Lorraine and reflected on wider circumstances and her ability to comes to terms with losing her father.

“It was just at the start of lockdown,” she told host Lorraine Kelly.

“This whole global pandemic has been so surreal for so many different reasons, it almost doesn’t feel like it happened.”

Fleur continued: “I haven’t been able to deal with it in the real world yet. It’s been very, very difficult.”

Why The Void presenter Fleur East was ‘glad’ about lockdown

Many months later, in April of this year, Fleur reflected on how she still hasn’t had the opportunity to acclimatise to normal life without her dad.

Nonetheless, she indicated limiting contact with other people meant she could prioritise the wellbeing of those closest to her.

We didn’t have to face everyone so soon.

She said to the Evening Standard: “I am quite grateful that it happened to us in a lockdown. We didn’t have to face everyone so soon. We have been able to grieve and have a lot of time with my family.”

Fleur continued: “It is strange thinking about going back to normal. The whole world has stopped with us in our grief. And when things start up again, it is going to be – that is going to be something we need to get used to.

“Going back to normal without my dad in it, we haven’t had that yet. The pandemic, lockdown, it symbolises the time we lost our dad. And it will always be like that for us. It is a strange one, a really really strange one.”

‘It still just doesn’t feel real’

A month earlier, to mark the anniversary of her father’s death, Fleur posted a loving Instagram tribute.

She admitted she still hadn’t come to terms with not having her dad around any longer.

Fleur wrote: “Today marks one whole year without you and it still just doesn’t feel real.

“I never imagined life without you in it and now you’re gone, I really know how truly rich it was because of you.”

Fleur may never feel she gets over her loss. But hopefully her pain will recede with time.

– The Void airs on ITV on Saturdays at 8pm.

