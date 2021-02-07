TV

The Voice UK 2021: Contestant Stephanee Leal leaves viewers sobbing over tragic death story

The hopeful's husband died in a tragic accident

By Natasha Rigler
The Voice UK 2021 viewers were left sobbing last night after watching contestant Stephanee Leal speak about her late husband.

Hopeful Stephanee, 25, explained that she moved to the UK after meeting her hubby in the Caribbean.

But ahead of her Voice audition, the singer told how he tragically died days before their second wedding anniversary.

The Voice UK 2021 fans in tears over contestant Stephanee Leal
The Voice UK fans were left in tears during Stephanee Leal’s audition (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK: What happened to contestant Stephanee’s husband?

Stephanee, who is originally from Venezuela, explained in her video intro that her husband died in an accident.

Holding back tears, she said: “We were about to have our two-year anniversary, then he passed away a couple of days before.

“He had an accident in Cornwall. The paramedics came and he was in the hospital fighting for maybe a day or so.

“But it was just… he was in a really bad state. So, he passed away.”

I feel like, since he didn’t get to finish his life story, it’s time for me to really make him proud.

The singer continued: “It was just a lot of getting through. I didn’t have my family with me, so I started song writing.

“Music was definitely a big, big healer for me.

“I feel like, since he didn’t get to finish his life story, it’s time for me to really make him proud. Today means the world. Literally.”

The Voice UK 2021 fans in tears over contestant Stephanee Leal
Stephanee said she was determined to make her late husband proud (Credit: ITV)

What did Stephanee tell The Voice judges?

Stephanee performed Runnin’, by Naughty Boy ft. Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin, on the ITV1 show.

During her audition, coaches Anne-Marie and Will.i.am both turned their chairs around for her.

Olly Murs, meanwhile, asked Stephanee why she moved to the UK.

She told him: “I moved to England because I met my husband.

The Voice UK 2021 fans in tears over contestant Stephanee Leal
The contestant chose Will.i.am to be her coach (Credit: ITV)

“So yes, I ended up moving here…which brings me back to why the song is quite important to me.

“He passed away about two years ago. Music was definitely a turning point for me. It’s been my healer.”

Stephanee went on to pick Will.i.am to be her coach for the telly competition.

The Voice UK 2021 fans in tears over contestant Stephanee Leal
Viewers were left in tears during Stephanee’s audition (Credit: ITV)

How did fans of The Voice UK react?

Viewers took to Twitter in their droves as Stephanee opened her mouth to sing, expressing their sadness.

One wrote: “Sobbing at this beautiful lady so sad, but well done for getting back up.”

Another tweeted: “Crying at the #thevoiceuk. As a recently married lady, I don’t think I’d have as much strength as that girl.

“So glad @iamwill and @AnneMarie turned. What a beautiful singer.”

A third said: “I can’t stop crying. So so sorry about your husband. Hope you get the break you deserve. Also that’s one of my favourite songs.”

The Voice UK continues on ITV, next Saturday, at 8pm. 

