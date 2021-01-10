Benjamin on The Voice wowed the judges and viewers at home so much, they called for him to win the competition.

Even though last night’s show (Saturday, January 9) was only the second audition, 24-year-old Benjamin Haycock stunned everyone with his performance.

Not only did all four judges turn around, but the performance left viewers proclaiming him as the winner.

Benjamin sang his own song, dedicated to his late father (Credit: ITV)

Who was Benjamin on The Voice?

The judges were stunned when the Devon-based singer-songwriter launched into one of his own songs.

Restlessness was penned in memory of his father, he explained, who he lost when he was only 16.

After the judges all turned around and made their pitches, he explained: “My dad passed away quite a few years ago so I’m speaking to him about things that we battle with in our mind.

“You know, the things that we keep in and don’t really want to tell people about it really. It’s almost an open letter.”

wll.i.am called him the ‘real deal’ (Credit: ITV)

What did the judges say about Benjamin?

After electing to join will.i.am’s team, the coach called him the “real deal”.

Sir Tom Jones said he had just raised the bar, while fellow judge Olly Murs said: “It’s a massive risk for anyone to come out and sing their own song. Credit to you, that was stunning.

“I would love to break the rules on this show. I’d like you to sing your songs on each and every round to the final.

“As if the songs are that good, they should be heard on each and every stage.”

And it wasn’t just the coaches waxing lyrical about Benjamin’s talents.

Benjamin … a winner right there! Raw talent. 👏 #TheVoice — Sarah Whitehead (@PC717Sazzles) January 9, 2021

Benjamin from the Voice. Genuinely the best audition on any platform I’ve ever heard. Proper goose bumps and shivers. Incredible skills 🔥#TheVoice #benjamin — thomasrhysmusic (@thomasrhysmusic) January 9, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at Benjamin’s performance.

One said: “Benjamin… a winner right there. Raw talent” followed by a clap emoji.

Another excitedly wrote: “Think we’ve just seen the winner #benjamin #thevoice”

Genuinely the best audition on any platform I’ve ever heard.

Finally, a third viewer gushed: “Benjamin from The Voice.

“Genuinely the best audition on any platform I’ve ever heard.

“Proper goose bumps and shivers. Incredible skills.”

OMG i’m crying at Benjamin on @thevoiceuk absolutely incredible such a talent!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ x #TheVoice — Louise Redknapp (@LouiseRedknapp) January 9, 2021

What did Louise Redknapp say about The Voice star Benjamin?

Celebrities also joined in the chorus of praise for Benjamin, including Louise Redknapp.

She tweeted: “OMG I’m crying at Benjamin on @thevoiceuk.

“Absolutely incredible, such a talent!”

