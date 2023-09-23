The Voice fans ‘work out’ Olly Murs’ replacement after star blindsided by shock axe

Olly Murs has just found out he won’t return to The Voice next year and now fans are already trying to work out who will step into his shoes.

Olly told The Sun that he hadn’t been called up for filming The Voice 2024.

“It’s a shock,” he said. In fact the judge and singer, 39, is devastated and “absolutely gutted” by the news.

But it wasn’t long after the news broke that fans were trying to figure out who might replace Olly.

Olly Murs is ‘gutted’ to be leaving The Voice (Credit: YouTube)

The Voice replacement mused over by fans

One said on X: “Now that The Voice Kids and Starstruck have been cancelled I wonder if ITV’s plan is to bring over talent from those shows – Danny Jones or Adam Lambert perhaps? Or Shania Twain ideally.”

Another added: “Danny Jones would be a great shout.”

“If I had to give an instant reaction as to who will probably replace him… Adam Lambert?” said another. Another also backs Adam: “That’s who I think unless the go for two women and add Shania Twain as a coach.” ”

“OMG that would be amazing if Adam was a judge on The Voice,” said another.

Danny Jones’ name has been suggested to replace Olly on The Voice (Credit: YouTube)

Olly joined the judging panel in 2018. Most recently he worked with Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie on the show.

The upcoming series of the show, which Olly’s already recorded, will air later this year.

Olly will attend the launch next month but he won’t be involved when The Voice returns for 2024.

American singer Adam Lambert’s been mentioned as a potential too (Credit: Cover Images)

Olly Murs is sad to leave

The former X Factor star said: “I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come. But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might and shine and gloss this up, and say ‘It was my decision.'”

Olly added: “I accept their decision and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.”

However it’s not all bad news for Olly, as he’s joining Take That for the entirety of their stadium tour in 2024.

In a statement to ED, ITV said: “The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series later this year featuring coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, and Olly Murs. Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.”

