The Voice Kids viewers all issue the same complaint after first episode of new series

Viewers of ITV‘s The Voice Kids all made the same complaint after the first episode aired last night (July 1).

The talent show is back for its seventh series. Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating are all responsible for judging the emerging talent.

But some viewers weren’t feeling too optimistic about the outcome for the young hopefuls, taking to Twitter to air their grievances.

What an epic evening of young talent 🫶🏼 Thank you to all the incredible kids that auditioned – you’re all superstars! ⭐️ #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/14ek8nnsMz — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 1, 2023

Viewers slate The Voice Kids

The Voice Kids UK official account posted an image of all eight contestants, congratulating them all. But one disgruntled follower wasn’t having any of it, predicting a pretty dire future for the hopefuls. The viewer commented: “You won’t hear from any of them.”

It’s a pity he’ll have no shot at a career after the show because you guys have yet to find a single successful act on both the kids and adults show.

The Voice Kids also posted in support of another contestant, Oscar Hartland, 14. He originally found fame in Gavin & Stacey. But another viewer wasn't happy, saying: "It's a pity he'll have no shot at a career after the show because you guys have yet to find a single successful act on both the kids and adults show. They deserve better." A third commented: "Pointless show, where is last year's winner now?"

While another was obviously having a bad day, writing: “The Voice Kids is like toothache for your ears.” Clearly forgetting they were speaking about young children, the viewer added: “Let’s grab a spade and put them out of (or at least my) misery.”

Ronan admitted he was moved to tears by one contestant (Credit: ITV)

‘What a great start to the series’

But thankfully others weren’t so gloomy. One fan gushed: “Absolutely loving this episode of The Voice Kids…. bloody love this show!” Another tweeted: “What a great start to the series, such excellent talent.”

A third added: “There are some really lovely children on here, just nice kids with good voices too… well done parents!”

Who won last year?

The 2022 series of The Voice Kids was won by gospel singer Israella Chris. Coached by singer Pixie Lott, the now 15-year-old singer was crowned the winner in the final in December 2021. Pixie believed in her from the start, so much so, she even performed at her wedding before she won the show!

Israella won the hearts of the judges and viewers at home, winning the amazing prize of a family holiday to Orlando, Florida. The same prize is up for grabs this year.

