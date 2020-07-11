The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 11th July 2020
The Voice Kids: First act Dara reduces viewers to tears with Whitney Houston song

12-year-old Irish lad sang I Have Nothing

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Emma Willis, ITV

The Voice Kids returned to ITV this evening, and viewers were delighted to have a big entertainment show back.

But the very first act reduced many to tears as 12-year-old Dara performed Whitney Houston's I have nothing.

Dara left viewers The Voice Kids viewers emotional (Credit: ITV)

The boy, from Ireland, revealed he had only started singing three years ago and was so shy about his voice he got his teacher to tell his mum!

There was no doubting Dara's talent though as he belted out a flawless performance and had all four coaches Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith, Will.i.am and Danny Jones begging to work with him.

The Voice Kids' Dara had viewers in tears

Dara eventually decided that he would be like to work with Paloma Faith.

There was a change of tone with the next act, as seven-year-old Jimmy swaggered onto the stage.

Jimmy's energy blew viewers away (Credit: ITV)

The charismatic youngster belted out a super-confident rendition of Blur's Parklife.

When Pixie Lott and Danny Jones turned for him, Jimmy decided he would choose who to go with based on the winner of Rock, Paper Scissors. Danny won!

Viewers were bowled over by the lad's personality.

Jimmy steals the show on The Voice Kids

