The Voice Kids fans mercilessly mock the final after discovering the prize

The Voice Kids viewers cannot get over this year’s prize.

Over the past three brilliant nights, an array of children from across the country took to the stage in a bid to impress the coaches.

Sitting on the big red spinning chairs this time were Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, Will.I.Am, and Spice Girl star Melanie C.

This year’s winner was Torrin, who was part of Mel C’s team and marked her first time winning the show.

Mel C won The Voice Kids final last night (Credit: ITV)

Torrin said: “It just feels totally incredible and thank you to Melanie because I wouldn’t be here without you!”

Previous winners of the show have scored some money toward their music education, as well as a family holiday.

However, this year Torrin won Disneyland Paris to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

To make matters more confusing, finalists Leo, Savannah, and Aishling all received the same trip to Disneyland.

“Now before we reveal the name of our winner, I do have one very small announcement still to make and that is: whatever the result this evening, you will all be going to Disneyland Paris,” Emma Willis told the contestants.

The Voice Kids viewers were confused by this year’s final (Credit: ITV)

Viewers rushed to social media to question the prize, and share their concern for the winner, Torrin.

“Really enjoyed #TheVoiceKids Lovely but strange prize. Where’s the continued mentoring? Surely the winner will receive more than a trip to Disneyland @thevoicekidsuk,” said one viewer.

A second fan tweeted: “So what’s the point in winning then #TheVoiceKids.”

Meanwhile, a third ranted: “If the prize for winning is a trip to Disneyland Paris and all the finalists are going no matter the result… does it really matter if they win #TheVoiceKidsUK.”

