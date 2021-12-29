The Voice Kids: Danny Jones’ heartbreak over his estranged dad: ‘I now know what being one takes’

Danny Jones is back on our screens with The Voice Kids this Christmas.

But behind his confident nature on the show, the former McFly star hides heartbreak over his estranged dad.

In 2017 Danny, 35, revealed he and his father had been in touch.

Danny on The Voice Kids (Credit ITV)

Sadly though, they did not manage to heal their rift.

So what happened between Danny Jones and his dad?

Danny has told how his dad walked out when he was 18, just as the band hit the big time. In 2017 his dad got in touch.

I went through a few years of feeling lost

Danny explained the two spoke, but did not stay in touch after that.

He has spoken of how he needed therapy after suffering panic attacks.

He says: “I was in McFly, doing a movie with Lindsay Lohan in New Orleans, then I had this crushing news that my home life was about to be destroyed.

Read more: Mel C joins The Voice Kids 2021: When is it back on our screens?

“I didn’t know how to cope. My stability had gone.

“Your first idols are your mum and dad, and when they break up you realise the magic has gone.

“I went through a few years of feeling lost.”

Danny says that having his own family has helped him get to a better place.

He also said he had four lots of therapy to help with the anxiety he felt.

Danny is married to former Miss England model Georgia Horsely and they have a son, Cooper, three.

But Danny says he still hasn’t built bridges with his dad.

Danny and his McFly bandmates reunited earlier this year (Credit splashnews.com)

“It’s a shame with my dad. I chose not to speak to him because of how much pain I felt at the time.

“He’s still my dad at the end of the day, but it’s still difficult.

“Being a dad myself, I now know what being one takes.”

On last year’s The Voice Kids he told a contestant he could relate to them after they said their dad had walked out.

Are you watching The Voice Kids? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix