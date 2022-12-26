The Voice Kids star Danny Jones is back on the box this Christmas as the talent show for teenies returns.

A three-part special will air on ITV starting on Boxing Day (Monday December 26).

Joining Danny as coaches and judges will be Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating.

Danny Jones with Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating – fellow judges and coaches on The Voice Kids (Credit: ITV)

Condition that ‘affected his whole life’

They will no doubt be inspirations to the young acts looking to impress, with the telly mentors on hand to fully support the singing hopefuls.

Not least because singer-songwriter Danny, who was only 17 when McFly started up, knows how it feels to struggle.

He has previously opened up about a condition which flared up when he was a similar age to some of the contestants on The Voice Kids.

And he has also discussed why it affected his whole life – from his work, to his sleep and his health.

The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones on his health

Speaking with the Belfast Telegraph in 2019, guitarist Danny, now 36, addressed his battles with anxiety.

He first experienced anxiety as a teenager as his parents split up, before McFly hit the dizzy heights of fame.

Danny indicated at the time of his interview that he spent several years “feeling lost”.

And he also noted how he was subjected to “dark thoughts” he felt that he wasn’t in control of.

Thankfully, Danny said at the time he had been free of anxiety attacks for many years.

Danny Jones first experienced anxiety nearly 20 years ago and he said it affected his whole life (Credit: YouTube)

Danny’s anxiety symptoms

The McFly star explained: “I haven’t had an attack since 2013, which I’m very thankful about because at times it was so horrible.”

Danny went on: “I experienced claustrophobia, coming out in cold sweats, feeling a band tightening around my chest and worrying I was having a heart attack.

It’s so scary and I’ve felt like I was dying on occasions. You can’t believe your body can do that to you.

“It’s so scary and I’ve felt like I was dying on occasions. You can’t believe your body can do that to you.”

Danny revealed in a 2019 interview how he hadn’t suffered an anxiety attack for six years by that point (Credit: YouTube)

The Voice Kids star on feeling better

Danny also suggested that acknowledging his anxiety issue was the first step towards him ‘putting himself back together’.

According to reports, Danny chose reading, therapy and breathing techniques over medication.

He also highlighted how activity – having improved his diet and fitness – helped alleviate his suffering.

The Voice Kids begins on Boxing Day on ITV at 8.30pm. It continues the next night (December 27) at the same time. And The Voice Kids then concludes on December 28 at 8pm.

