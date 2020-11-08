Emma Willis showed off her beautiful new hairstyle ahead of last night’s episode of The Voice.

The show marked the semi-final of the series and 44-year-old Emma used the occasion to give us a sneak peek of her gorgeous new ‘do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Nov 7, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

In the photo, she is wearing a tailored suit layered over a lacy black corset-style top. Her usual blonde hair has been coloured dark, taking her back to her natural, healthy-looking brunette style. Emma’s shiny hairstyle is complemented by her toned down make up.

She captioned the post: “Tonight’s glam-a-lam for @thevoiceuk semi-final. Sooooooo good to be back!! 💃💃”

The Voice returned to our screens last night for the semi-final after it was postponed for eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of her 1.7 million fans were quick to compliment the host on her new look.

Emma Willis with blonde hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One follower wrote: “Your hair looks amazing that colour and style, such a beautiful lady.”

Another said: “I’m so, so glad you have gone back to your natural hair colour Emma, beautiful, shiny, longer, love love love it, you look amazing, and we love you!”

A third replied: “Love your hair so much better dark x”

What else has Emma Willis been up to lately?

Emma is married to former Busted star Matt Willis. The singer recently shared a rare snap of a family day out with their three children.

The couple has always been private when it comes to their kids, but the sweet photo showed the family enjoying a day together. Emma had her arms round the kids and was wearing a long coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Willis (@mattjwillis) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Matt captioned the image: “Out for a stroll and a bit of a shop

“Feels so good to be out and doing normal things. I am following behind holding all the bags, obvs.”

