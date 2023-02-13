Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by The Vivienne’s remark to Holly and Phil: ‘That’s disgusting!’

Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne left viewers disgusted after making a sickening remark on last night’s show.

The drag queen battled illness to compete on the ice last night – but viewers were divided by a comment she made after her performance.

The Vivienne performed out of drag on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

What did The Vivienne say on Dancing On Ice last night?

Last night saw The Vivienne perform for the first time on the ice out of drag.

The 30-year-old skated to the tune of Halo by Beyonce last night – and managed to score a whopping 33.5 out of 40.

Speaking after the dance, The Vivienne said: “It’s been a really emotional week, getting ready to do this without my armour and then hurting my shoulder this morning and then having some diarrhea.”

“It happens… it happens,” Holly Willoughby said.

“Never on the ice,” Phillip added.

“Nearly had a slush puppy,” The Vivienne then added, laughing.

Viewers were divided by The Vivienne’s remark (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice viewers fume at The Vivienne’s remark

Those present at the studio seemed to see the funny side of The Vivienne’s remark, but viewers at home were divided.

Some found the comment disgusting.

“Slush puppy, really? We know what you mean, and I’m [bleeping] eating,” one Dancing On Ice viewer tweeted.

Will never look at Slush Puppi the same again.

“Can’t believe he’s saying he had diarrhea and slush puppy,” another wrote.

However, some viewers saw the funny side.

“Will never look at Slush Puppi the same again,” one viewer quipped.

“I never want a slush puppie again,” another joked.

Patsy was eliminated last night (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show?

Last night also saw the fourth celebrity of the series eliminated.

Unfortunately for Patsy Palmer, this week was her final one on the ice.

The soap star finished bottom of the leaderboard last night, picking up a score of just 26.5 out of 40.

“I’ve met the best people ever, we’ve been like one big family, everyone on this show is truly, truly beautiful people,” Patsy said after she was eliminated.

“I’ve proved that I can to myself, and exceeded what I thought I could do, so I’m genuinely proud of myself.”

“NOO Matt Evers, totally gutted for Patsy Palmer too obviously but think it was her time sadly. Also what better way to go out than to the legendary Spice Girls and an actual video message from Baby Spice herself right,” one viewer tweeted.

“I think it was Patsy’s time to go anyway,” another said.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 19 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

