Sitcom fans will receive a wonderful present this Christmas in the form of The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown.

Dawn French is set to play Geraldine Grainger once again for three seasonal specials on the BBC.

Geraldine returned to TV earlier this year as part of Comic Relief and Children In Need’s Big Night In when she delivered a sermon to her parishioners over Zoom.

And it seems her lockdown approach to preaching will continue for the new festive instalments.

There will be three The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown specials (Credit: Netflix UK and Ireland YouTube)

Her latest thoughts on lockdown life (and chocolate) will air after repeats of The Vicar of Dibley on BBC One.

James Fleet – who plays Hugo Horton – will appear in the specials.

Back in the dog collar.

They will be assisted local primary school children as the Vicar discusses all the important topics. These include how it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt cut your hair and homemade wine.

And although actress Emma Chambers passed away in 2018, her memorable character of Alice Tinker still has a presence in the show.

Sadly Emma Chambers passed away in 2018 (Credit: Netflix UK and Ireland YouTube)

It is believed some residents still looking for lost buttons and the arrival of decimalisation.

How Dawn French has reacted

Dawn French said: “Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you.”

Meanwhile, writer Richard Curtis promised that Geraldine won’t hold back during her addresses.

He said: “Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – and Dawn has got a lot to say about it”

James Fleet as Hugo will return (Credit: Netflix UK and Ireland YouTube)

How fans reacted to The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown announcement

Fans expressed on social media how happy they are about the forthcoming The Vicar Of Dibley in Lockdown episodes.

One person wrote on Twitter: “The Vicar Of Dibley is coming back to BBC1 to give Zoom sermons. Exactly the news I needed to hear today.”

Another person tweeted: “OMG @Dawn_French you have just made my year #vicarofdibley.”

“I’ve been watching some Vicar of Dibley recently and enjoying it so much! This is great news!” reacted a third.

And someone else joked: “There is a God.”

Series one of The Vicar Of Dibley is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

