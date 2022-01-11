Vicar of Dibley cast: Following Gary Waldhorn’s sad death, where are the other actors now?

Fans of The Vicar of Dibley were devastated to learn on Tuesday (January 11) that cast member Gary Waldhorn, known for playing Councillor David Horton, has died.

The actor was one of the main stars of the hit comedy, playing the chairman of the parish council who often butted heads with Dawn French’s vicar.

The Vicar of Dibley, despite being a huge hit, actually only had three full series in 1994, 1997 and 1999.

However, it has aired numerous specials since then and remained a huge hit with viewers.

But where are the cast now?

Gary Waldhorn

Gary passed away at the age of 78.

He died on Monday, January 10, his son Josh confirmed to the BBC.

Aside from the Vicar of Dibley, his other TV shows included the 1980s and 90s favourites such as Brush Strokes, Lovejoy and Gallowglass.

Emma Chambers

The Vicar of Dibley always ended with Geraldine telling Alice Tinker a joke, with Alice always failing to understand the punchline.

She was a fan favourite character, so news of actress Emma Chambers’ death in 2018 devastated many.

Emma died of a heart attack aged just 53.

James Fleet

James played Hugo Horton in the beloved sitcom.

At the age of 69, James is only nine years younger than the actor that played his father.

Aside from The Vicar of Dibley, James is best known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Grange Hill.

Most recently, he played King George III in Bridgerton on Netflix.

Roger Lloyd-Pack

Robert played Owen Newitt on The Vicar of Dibley.

Before starring on the show, he was best known for his role as Trigger on Only Fools and Horses.

Sadly, Roger passed away in 2014 at the age of 69. He had been battling cancer, but before he died he starred in the Hollywood epic Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Letitia Cropley

British icon Liz Smith played the role of Letitia Cropley.

Before the sitcom, Liz was best known as Norma on The Royle Family. She also featured in the likes of A Queen’s Nose and 2 Point 4 Children, and also went on to win a BAFTA.

She passed away at the age of 95 on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Dawn French

Beloved comedian Dawn played the titular role on the iconic BBC sitcom.

Dawn made a brief comeback last year as the Vicar, but she’s been in plenty of projects elsewhere.

She’s starred in series such as Jam & Jerusalem, The Trouble With Maggie Cole, Delicious and last year featured on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK series 2.

Trevor Peacock

Jim, played by actor Trevor Peacock, arguably had the best-known catchphrase from the sitcom.

Sadly, the actor died last year at the age of 89. He was the father of actors Daniel and Harry Peacock.

Outside of the show, he was best known for playing the father of Santa Claus in the Christmas film Fred Claus.

