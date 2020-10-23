The Undoing on Sky Atlantic, is a new drama featuring Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The mini-series tells the story of a woman whose successful life starts falling to pieces after her husband disappears.

Read on to find out more about the six-part series that comes to our screens this weekend.

Nicole Kidman stars alongside Hugh Grant in The Undoing (Credit: HBO / YouTube)

What is it about?

The Undoing is a psychological drama about a woman called Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) whose husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) goes missing, leaving a chain of tragedies – including the murder of a young mother – in his wake.

It is based on You Should Have Known, a 2014 novel by author Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Therapist Grace lives a seemingly perfect life in New York with oncologist husband Jonathan and their young son.

But Jonathan’s sudden disappearance leads to questions about his identity.

A Sky synopsis reads: “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.”

Nicole Kidman plays a successful woman whose life begins to fall apart (Credit: HBO / YouTube)

When is the release date?

The Undoing will hit screens this weekend. The programme will premier on Sunday, October 25 on HBO in the US.

In the UK, it will be on Sky Atlantic on Monday, October 26.

Hugh Grant plays Grace’s husband, Jonathan, in The Undoing (Credit: HBO / YouTube)

How can I watch The Undoing?

Sky Customers will be able to watch the series via the channel Sky Atlantic.

This means The Undoing will also be available to watch for NOW TV customers.

The six-part thriller was originally due to air in May. However, bosses pushed it back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Undoing also stars Donald Sutherland (Credit: HBO / YouTube)

Who else stars in Nicole Kidman’s new show?

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will be joined in the series by a number of recognisable faces.

Veteran film star Donald Sutherland will play Franklin Reinhardt, while actor Noah Jupe will play Grace and Jonathan’s son, Henry. Viewers might recognise Noah from the 2018 horror movie A Quiet Place.

Also in The Undoing is Mary Queen of Scots actor Ismael Cruz Cordova and Michael Devine, who was in the sci-fi comedy-drama series Limitless.

