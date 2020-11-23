The Undoing episode five aired on Monday (November 23 2020) and saw Grace reach the conclusion that her husband Jonathan might be a sociopath. So what is a sociopath?

More of Jonathan Fraser’s dirty secrets were spilled in the penultimate episode of the six-part drama.

And the show ended with a horrifying twist.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Undoing episode five.

***Warning: spoilers from The Undoing episode five ahead***

Nicola Kidman as Grace Fraser in The Undoing (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

What is a sociopath?

Jonathan’s own mother claimed he’s a sociopath, during The Undoing episode five.

So what IS a sociopath?

A sociopath is a term used to describe someone who has antisocial personality disorder (ASPD).

People with ASPD can’t understand others’ feelings.

They’ll often break rules or make impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause.

People with ASPD may also use mind games to control friends, family members, co-workers, and even strangers.

They may also be perceived as charismatic or charming.

Sound familiar?

Is Jonathan a sociopath?

Grace discovers some disturbing news about her husband Jonathan.

She learns that he was responsible for the death of his younger sister.

As if having an affair, and being on trial for the murder of his lover wasn’t enough!

At 14, he made himself a snack and failed to attend to babysitting his little four-year-old sister.

Horrifyingly, she managed to get out of the family home and walk into a busy road, where she was killed.

Jonathan’s mum tells Grace: “He allowed a four-year-old to walk onto a busy street where she was struck dead.

“He didn’t suffer from grief or guilt.

“Jonathan doesn’t know how to suffer.

“After his sister was killed, he never said sorry and never mentioned another word about it.”

If Jonathan’s own mother believes her son is a sociopath, does this provide more evidence that he’s able to commit murder?

The Frasers have a super charged dinner in The Undoing (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Did Henry murder Elena?

During The Undoing episode five, Grace found out that her son Henry knew about Jonathan’s affair with Elena.

The schoolboy witnessed a charged exchange between his dad and the sexy artist weeks before her death.

During an awkward family dinner, Henry makes it clear he wants them to be a family again.

He says: “If we can survive this trial, we can survive this as a family.”

Bizarrely, he adds: “We can finally get a dog.”

In a sick twist, Grace later finds a sculpting hammer hidden in Henry’s violin case.

Is it the missing sculpting hammer which was used to kill Elena?

Could Henry be a sociopath, too?

Will Jonathan win the case?

Defending attorney Haley made it clear that the prosecution has a strong case – but it’s all circumstantial.

Jonathan must take the stand, and reveal why he ran.

Jonathan has his wife, son and influential father-in-law behind him (physically anyway), which all looks good to the jury.

But photos of Elena’s bludgeoned head, and an emotional testimony from her husband Fernando, could work against him.

In a moment of vulnerability, Jonathan tells his lawyer that he didn’t do it.

Staring at a photo of Elena, he says: “Another reason I couldn’t have done it… I loved her quite madly.

“It didn’t diminish my love for my wife.”

Grace hugs Henry outside of school in The Undoing (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Who plays Jonathan’s prosecutor?

Sofie Gråbøl portrays Chief Prosecutor Catherine Stamper.

Sofie and her jumpers came to fame as Sarah Lund in Danish drama series The Killing.

She went on to play Hildur Odegard in Fortitude, Queen Marie of Denmark in Gentleman Jack, and Freja in Us.

What happens in the season finale of The Undoing?

Defence attorney Haley challenges her own ethics in her strategy to prove Jonathan’s innocence.

But is he innocent?

Meanwhile, in the episode called The Bloody Truth, Grace takes measures to protect herself and her family.

The Undoing concludes on Monday November 30 at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

