The Undateables star Daniel Wakeford devastates fans by revealing wedding to Lily is OFF

Undateables star Daniel Wakeford has devastated fans by revealing that he and Lily Taylor have called off their wedding.

The two delighted fans of the show by getting engaged when they appeared on the Channel 4 dating-series-with-a-difference.

Now Daniel has told fans the wedding is off, despite the two remaining friends.

What did Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables say?

First appearing in 2018 and instantly hitting it off, Daniel (who is autistic) and Lily (who has learning difficulties) returned for the Christmas special.

In heartwarming scenes, Daniel got down on one knee to propose.

However, in a new message to fans, Daniel said: “Hello everyone. It’s Daniel Wakeford here.

“Listen, I just want to let you all know, because me and Lily are always being romantic for the last three years, but we decided to end our relationship together.’

“So me and Lily, we’re friends, but I’m very good to be alone.

“But this summer, I might flirt with you, so watch out girls! And so this is Daniel Wakeford. Until then, bye bye for now.”

How did fans react?

Fans of Daniel and Lily immediately responded to his heartbreaking message.

“Sorry to hear this Daniel!!” one said.

“It’s good that you can be friends with Lily and I’m sure you will have lots of fun this summer time because you are BRILLIANT XXX”

Another wrote: “Awww I’m sorry to hear that Daniel, sending my best wishes to you.

A third said: “Oh so sad to hear this. Hope that you are both okay. You have been my favourite ever couple.”

How did Daniel propose to Lily?

Daniel touched fans when he proposed to Lily on Brighton Bandstand.

He got down on one knee and sang Maria Carey’s hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Daniel then said: “I love you. I always have and I always will. And Lily my darling one, will you marry me??