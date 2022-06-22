The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix: How many episodes is it and who’s in the cast?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has made its debut on Netflix after what feels like a mammoth wait!

Fans will know that the popular show is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same name.

It first hit screens in 2019, and instantly became a smash with both critics and viewers alike.

With the show now entering its third season, here’s everything you need to know.

The Umbrella Academy is back for season 3 (Credit: Netflix)

What happened at the end of season 2 of The Umbrella Academy?

At the end of season two, the family returned from 1960s Dallas to discover a brand new world.

After messing with the timeline, their world no longer exists – and in their place stands The Sparrow Academy, seven new superheroes taken in by their cruel-hearted adopted father.

Season 3 will see the Hargreeves face off against a phenomenon known as the Kugleblitz, a dark force that begins to destroy things in the universe by dragging them into a black hole.

The Umbrella Academy executive producer and director Jeff F. King said: “The kugelblitz is our biggest danger.

“I think the show’s biggest foe this season is when our characters don’t trust their siblings, don’t communicate with them, and when they’re not upfront and honest with people – maybe for the best of intentions.”

Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, old PureWow that season 3 would be “bigger” than its predecessor.

“This season is really taking it up a notch. If anyone has seen the end of season two, they can probably guess where things are going, and that’s a very exciting dynamic that happens in the third season,” said the star.

How many episodes are there in season 3?

There are 10 episodes in the brand new series.

They are titled:

Meet The Family

World’s Biggest Ball Of Twine

Pocket Full Of Lightning

Kugelblitz

Kindest Cut

Marigold

Auf Wiedersehen

Wedding At the End Of The World

Oblivion

The finale’s name doesn’t sound very promising, does it? We’re nervous now!

Season 3 arrives on Netflix on June 22 (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of Umbrella Academy season 3?

All the usual actors are returning for the new series.

Tom Hopper stars as Luther.

David Castañeda plays Diego.

Emmy Raver-Lampman is Alison.

Robert Sheehan stars as Klaus.

Justin H. Min plays Ben.

Aidan Gallagher portrays Five.

Elliot Page stars as Viktor.

However, thanks to last season’s finale twist there’s also an entirely new cast arriving.

Joining the world of the Hargreeves family are Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britney Oldford as Fei, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, and Jake Epstein as Alphonso.

When can I watch Umbrella Academy?

Season 3 of the smash-hit Netflix series lands on the streaming service on Wednesday June 22 2022.

All 10 episodes will be available to binge from that date.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 lands on Netflix on Wednesday June 22 2022.

