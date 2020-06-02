The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
The ultimate Doc Martin quiz - are you the show's biggest fan?

Test your knowledge here!

By Carena Crawford
Doc Martin fans are loving the repeats of the show that are currently airing in place of Emmerdale.

But are you the ultimate fan?

With quizzes becoming more and more popular since the country has been in lockdown, you can test your knowledge of the Doc and all of his Cornwall co-horts here.

Let us know how many you get right.

Good luck!

How well do you know Doc Martin? (Credit: ITV/Buffalo Pictures)

Doc Martin quiz questions

1. What is the name of Doc Martin's son?

2. What village is Doc Martin set in?

3. Name the real-life Cornish setting where filming takes place?

