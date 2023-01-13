The Traitors USA starts tonight (January 13), it’s been revealed, in what will come as joyous news to fans of the recent BBC series.

It has a similar concept to the popular UK series, as the Faithful and Traitors play the ultimate murder mystery game in a gorgeous Scottish castle.

The twist is that the American series combines celebrities with ordinary people to add even more drama!

Not only that, there’s a change in host, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Traitors USA…

The Traitors USA drops on BBC iPlayer tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans thrilled as new series is announced

The BBC has dropped the news that The Traitors USA will follow just after the popular UK version finished – and fans couldn’t be more excited!

One took to Twitter to say the announcement is the “best news I’ve heard all year”.

Another fan shared their fears, though, writing: “Will it be as good without Claudia Winkleman?

“I’ll probably still binge watch it, even if I’m muttering I want Claudia at my laptop from time to time.”

Well, fans will be happy to hear that Scottish actor Alan Cumming will present the US version of the series.

Another twist is that it mixes 10 celebrities with 10 ordinary citizens as they split into the Faithful and the Traitors.

Some of the exciting celebrity contestants include The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte.

The 10 ordinary civilians will also compete for the $250,000 prize fund, including a nurse named Amanda Clarke and a yoga instructor named Azra Valani.

Could the BBC repeat this format of mixing celebs with civilians in the UK version?

It would definitely add an interesting twist!

Fans say they will miss The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman (Credit: BBC)

It starts sooner than you might think…

The Traitors USA drops TONIGHT. That’s right, you can watch a new series of The Traitors as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from today onwards.

Exciting!

If you prefer to watch it as it airs, the show will air as double-bills on Wednesdays.

It starts on January 25 at 10.40 pm on BBC One and runs for the next five weeks.

But make sure to watch out for spoilers as people binge watch the Alan Cumming series on iPlayer!

Watch the trailer for the US version of The Traitors below.

The Traitors US begins on Wednesday, January 25 at 10:40pm on BBC One. All episodes are available to binge watch on BBC iPlayer now.

