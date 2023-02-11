TV

The Traitors season 2 ‘confirmed’ with evil Claudia Winkleman back as host

Back this summer

By Amelia Ward

The Traitors season 2 has reportedly been confirmed after the huge success of the first.

BBC One bosses were so pleased with the reception to the hit game show, that it’ll be back this summer, The Mirror reports.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors pulled in 4.6m viewers by its final episode.

A source told the news outlet: “These days almost every new series is a reboot of something that’s gone before.

“So it’s really nice to try something fresh – and for it to do well.

“The Traitors got everyone talking, so bringing it back was a no-brainer. Claudia was perfect.”

What is The Traitors UK?

Based on a Dutch game show, it gripped UK viewers.

The format sees a group of strangers put together in a Scottish castle.

Three contestants are secretly appointed as The Traitors, while the rest of them are The Faithful. All they need to do is work out who the liars are before they’re killed off.

All the contestants then work together to go complete physical and mental missions. The prize pot gets bigger with each successful mission.

If they manage to sniff out The Traitors and banish them, they could win £120,000.

But if any of The Traitors are left, The Faithful get nothing.

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors

Strictly host Claudia showed a darker side to her personality, with some viewers saying she was brutal on her new gig.

Speaking about the show before it started, she said: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show.

“The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

