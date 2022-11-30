If you’re after a review of The Traitors – Claudia Winkleman’s new reality TV show – then you’ve come to the right place.

The first episode aired on BBC One last night (November 29) and had viewers gripped.

However, they did all appear to have the one same complaint…

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors review: Viewers deliver verdict on Claudia Winkleman’s new show

Viewers appeared to be gripped by the new series almost as soon as it started.

The Traitors sees a group of strangers brought together in a gorgeous Scottish castle, where they’ll play what is essentially a game of murder mystery.

Claudia hosts the show, which saw three contestants picked as The Traitors.

The rest of the contestants are The Faithful – and they need to work out who The Traitors are before they’re killed off.

If The Faithful discover who The Traitors are and banish them before the end of the game, they stand to win up to £120,000.

However, if there is still one of The Traitors standing, The Faithful are left with nothing.

The Traitors debuted last night – with viewers delivering their verdict (Credit: BBC)

Claudia is ‘brutal’ as host

Fans saw Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia in a different light on the show.

“Claudia has gone dark and I’m here for it!” declared one.

“Who knew Claudia could be evil!” said another.

“Whoever gave Claudia Winkleman the gig is a total genius. Her savagery in the first episode even before it started is something else,” said a third.

“I love nasty Claudia,” said another.

“Claudia Winkleman’s power trip is everything I didn’t realise I needed,” another added.

The Traitors review: Viewers have one complaint

Last night’s show saw Claudia pick who her three Traitors would be.

She did this by blindfolding them and tapping three – Alyssa, Amanda and Wilfred – on the shoulder.

The game was officially on, with the trio meeting up later that night to not only discover who else was in The Traitors gang, but to commit their first murder.

However, viewers at home said they wished they’d been kept in suspense over the identity of The Traitors.

And this is because they’d have like to play along at home.

“I will say this I loved the concept of #TheTraitors but there is one major flaw with this show, showing us who @ClaudiaWinkle chose as The Traitors in the first episode ruins the mystery for the viewers who would want to play along at home.

“That is my major complaint with #TheTraitors,” declared one.

“Surely the whole point of the programme is for everyone to guess who #thetraitors are? Why is the audience let in on the secret so early on?” asked another.

Another asked: “Why does the audience need to know who #thetraitors are?”

“Why show us who the Traitors are first episode most of the fun would be for us at home to figure it out as well THAT WAS A DUMB DECISION,” blasted another.

‘Whole point’ of the show explained

However, some viewers were convinced they knew why the Beeb revealed the trio.

“The whole point is to watch the psychology, that is why they tell us who The Traitors are, so we can watch their machinations in twisting everyone else into knots,” explained one.

You can watch the first three episodes on iPlayer now – or watch episode two on BBC One tonight (November 30) at 9.15pm.

