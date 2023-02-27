Claudia Winkleman shares huge Traitors announcement as fans beg ‘don’t let this happen!’

Claudia Winkleman has made a major announcement about the future of The Traitors, but many fans have made a big plea about the series.

The BBC has officially confirmed that The Traitors will return for a second series, but fans are hoping one element from the US show won’t make its way over to the UK version.

Claudia Winkleman also made a plea to fans to apply for the show in the announcement.

The Traitors is officially returning for another series (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman confirms The Traitors will be back for series two

The BBC recently confirmed that The Traitors will be back for a second series.

And then, earlier today, Claudia Winkleman said in an announcement: “Would you like to play? Series 2 is happening.

“If you’d like to take part, please visit the BBC Take Part page. I’ll see you at the castle.”

The BBC confirmed that The Traitors has now had 34 million views on iPlayer, and is the biggest brand-new entertainment launch for the BBC in two years.

22 new strangers will return to play for £120,000, as The Faithful and The Traitors fight in the ultimate game of betrayal.

If you want to take part in the second series of The Traitors, applications are now open and you can apply here.

Claudia Winkleman has made a call for new contestants to apply for the show (Credit: BBC)

Fans make major plea about series two: ‘Don’t let this happen!’

As fans anticipate the second series of The Traitors, they’ve made a major plea for series two.

In the US version of the show, they mixed in celebrities with ordinary people and viewers are hoping the BBC won’t do the same in the UK version.

It ruins the whole dynamic of the game.

One viewer wrote: “Celebrities are NOT the way forward. Sadly, I expect Bloggers, Vloggers, TikTokers and Influencers, to try to hijack this prog for their own promotion.

“Please don’t let this happen BBC!”

A second viewer added: “The fact that the contestants were US reality TV stars had no appeal whatsoever!”

A third fan agreed: “Please don’t get reality TV contestants like The Traitors US. It ruins the whole dynamic of the game.”

Read more: Claudia Winkleman makes shock admission about complaints over her fringe

Are you excited about series 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.