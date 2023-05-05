The Traitors star Maddy Smedley announces she’s pregnant in touching video

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has announced she is pregnant in a touching video that she shared with fans of the BBC show.

Maddy, who reached the stage before the final as a Faithful, was a favourite with viewers. Maddy was known for accusing those around the roundtable of being Traitors, and she was correctly hot on the trial of Traitor Wilfred Webster.

The Traitors star also works as an actress, previously appearing on an episode of EastEnders and Casualty.

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley announces pregnancy

Maddy shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram with the caption: “Telling my mum and sisters. We can’t wait to meet you! Love you so much already.” The video featured clips of her ultrasounds, along with her posing with her partner Tom Greenwood. In the video, she handed an envelope to her mum with her ultrasound inside. Her mum gapsed and immediately hugged the reality star. So sweet!

We can’t wait to meet you! Love you so much already.

In another clip, she pointed to her stomach whilst mouthing the words ‘pregnant’ from a TikTok sound. One of her sisters asked “Are you pregnant?” as her other sister hugged her. The three sisters broke down in tears of joy in the adorable video.

Sharing the video to her Instagram stories, Maddy added: “Got some news, we want to scream it from the rooftops! We can’t wait to meet you, love you so much already.”

The Traitors on BBC: Fellow stars send congratulations

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman sent Maddy congratulations on the video. She commented: “CONGRATULATIONS” with three heart emojis. Fellow stars of the show also chimed in. Rayan Rachedi commented: “Can’t wait to point at the baby and go ‘FAITHFUL’!”

Another star, Aaron Evans added: “Congratulations Maddy!” Theo Mayne also said: “OMG. Congrats you two!” The Traitor who Maddy was suspicious of also sent well wishes! Wilfred Webster said: “CONGRATULATIONS MUMMY MADDY!”

Fans of the show also sent their love to the star. One fan wrote: “Oh Maddy, I’m so pleased for you, you will be an amazing mum.” A second fan added: “Awww congratulations. Enjoy your pregnancy, it’s the most special thing in the world.”

