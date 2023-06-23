The Traitors fans rejoice as BBC makes big announcement about new series this summer

The Traitors fans have rejoiced as the BBC made a big announcement about a new series of the show this summer, following the success of the first UK series at the end of last year.

BBC previously aired the US version of the reality competition series, but this summer, the action will take place in Australia. The Faithfuls and The Traitors will face off in a historic luxury hotel in the Southern Highlands. The contestants will hope to share a prize fund worth up to $250,000 Australian dollars.

The Traitors Australia will air this July! (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors Australia lands in Australia this summer

The Traitors Australia is hosted by actor Rodger Corser, who Home and Away fans might recognise as Dr Hugh Sullivan. The psychological game show will see the usual games of betrayal, deception, suspicion and manipulation as the Faithfuls attempt to weed out the Traitors to stop them from stealing the money.

The Traitors Australia will begin on BBC Three at 8pm on Sunday July 9. All 12 episodes will also be made available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer at 6am the same day.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content at BBC Three said: “The Traitors is an addictively fiendish format and I am so pleased that viewers can get their summer fix of treachery and suspicion as we head Down Under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and Player.”

Australian actor Rodger Corser hosts the show (Credit: BBC)

Fans rejoice: ‘I’ve been waiting for this!’

Many of the UK and US versions of The Traitors shared their excitement as the BBC announced they were getting a new series. One person wrote: “Yes! I’ve been waiting for my next Traitors fix after finishing the American one back in February.” A second person added: “Have been waiting for this news for six months!” A third fan said: “Iconic and unhinged TV moments await!”

Iconic and unhinged TV moments await!

Other fans who have already seen the Australian series left their reviews. One person wrote: “Can confirm it’s VERY good. Much better than the US version I’d say.” A second fan also agreed: “Bit different from the UK and USA versions and takes a bit to get into. But stick with it and you’ll enjoy it.”

