The Tower episode 3 aired tonight (Wednesday November 10) and finally revealed who killed PC Hadley Matthews and Farah Mehinni.

Or did it?

It was a strange ending, where everything but nothing was revealed. So you’d better believe that we have questions…

The coffee cup should’ve been checked! (Credit: ITV)

The Tower episode 3: Why didn’t Sarah suspect Shaw’s wife and THAT coffee cup more?

If only Sarah had looked in the coffee cup.

Shaw came back from his meeting with Lizzie armed with take-out coffee for his wife and child.

Seeing the cops at his house, he quickly hid Farah’s phone in one of the coffee cups.

His wife saw it in the cup when she filled it up with milk but chose not to tell Sarah and her team, covering for her husband.

But wait… the camera lingered on the cup… Sarah lingered on the cup… and nothing happened.

And another question: who the heck puts milk into their Starbucks AFTER they get it home?

Oh Steve! (Credit: ITV)

The Tower episode 3: What the hell was Steve playing at and why wasn’t he reprimanded?

The episode’s big twist was Sarah’s partner Steve.

After stopping Lizzie from throwing herself from the top of the same tower her partner Matthews and Farah met their end, he did something unexpected.

He urged Lizzie to lie to Sarah in order to save her career.

But Sarah being Sarah she eventually saw through the ruse and was extremely angry with Steve.

And yet… she let Steve off the hook.

Lizzie in The Tower (Credit: ITV)

So who really did kill Matthews and Farah?

At one point we thought Matthews had killed Farah, and then we thought Shaw might have.

And Lizzie, who was lying through her teeth in her interview with Sarah, then admitted it was all a big accident.

She reached for Farah who fell backwards, then Matthews tried to grab her and over he went too.

But there were so many flashbacks and different points of view, it was hard to tell ultimately.

Shaw got away with it (Credit: ITV)

So is that it? Shaw gets off Scott-free and Lizzie just carries on as per normal?

Most crime dramas give us what we want: the good guys catching the bad guys.

But Sarah, who had been hampered in her investigation from all angles, didn’t get her man.

It was all a bit of a let-down, really.

So was Lizzie lying about her version of events to protect her partner? Did she really become a ‘good cop’.

After she picked out Laszlo Kovaks from an identity parade and sent him down, it certainly seemed that way.

And what of Shaw? He covered up the whole thing because… he genuinely wanted to protect his PC and his lover, Lizzie?

As we said… a bit of a let-down really.

Sarah’s starting a new job (Credit: ITV)

What does Sarah’s future hold?

Sarah told her boss Bailie that she is leaving her job for one in homicide.

But you have to ask, even though she’s very perceptive she hardly cracked this case.

And what about her personal life? We were told she had recently split from her partner and was having a hard time.

But that was the last time we heard anything about that.

Will there be a series two?

Even though there’s been no word from ITV, there could well be according to one of its stars.

Tahirah Sharif, who plays Lizzie, told the Radio Times: “I mean, Kate London… The Tower is based on Post Mortem, [and] I think she’s written three novels.

“[The book series] kind of follows Lizzie and Sarah, these two characters, through their personal lives and their careers and potentially meeting again in different kinds of situations.

“So I think purely based upon the fact that there are two other novels already written, I think it’s definitely got scope to carry on.”