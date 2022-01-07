The Tourist on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the six-part thriller opposite Jamie Dornan?

Jamie Dornan stars in the hot BBC One drama The Tourist currently airing on Sunday nights – but who else is in the cast?

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie stars as a man who is fighting for his life.

He’s being chased by someone who wants him deader than a dodo.

The trouble is, he can’t remember why he has enemies or even who he is, after (allegedly) losing his memory in a car accident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the six-part drama.

Jamie Dornan stars in The Tourist, an eerie drama set in the Australian outback (Credit: BBC One)

The Tourist cast on BBC One – Jamie Dornan stars as The Man/Elliot Stanley

Jamie Dornan, 39, stars as a British man, known only as The Man, who finds himself being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

Cue him waking up in hospital with no memory of who he is, and a string of shadowy figures from his past intent on killing him.

But why? What has he done to attract their attention? And what’s he hiding?

Fifty Shades of Grey fans will know Jamie from his role as Christian Grey in the franchise.

He’s also starred in films including Anthropoid, Untogether, Robin Hood and A Private War.

TV viewers will recognise him as Sheriff Graham Humbert – aka The Huntsman – in Once Upon a Time, and Abe Goffe in New Worlds.

He proved his villainous credentials in The Fall, when he played cold-blooded serial killer Paul Spector.

Speaking about the role, Jamie said: “The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read.

“I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Luci, and Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley in The Tourist (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Luci in The Tourist? Shalom Brune-Franklin does!

Shalom Brune-Franklin, 27, stars as Luci in the cast of The Tourist.

Although Shalom has recently starred in several high-profile British dramas, she’s actually lived in Australia since she was 14.

So the accent isn’t such a stretch for the actress!

Shalom recently starred as the Prime Minister’s illegitimate daughter Rose Dietl in Roadkill, opposite Hugh Laurie.

She also starred as DC Chloë Bishop in Line of Duty, Lilly in War of the Worlds, and Sister Igraine in Cursed.

The actress has also appeared in Australian series Bad Mothers, Doctor Doctor and Barracuda.

Helen is played by Danielle Macdonald (Credit: BBC)

The Tourist cast – who plays Helen Chambers? It’s Danielle Macdonald!

The show’s star-studded cast also includes Aussie actress Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers.

At the age of 18, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time.

Film fans probably know Danielle for her breakout role as ‘Patti’ in Fox Searchlight’s Patti Cake$, as well as the title character opposite Jennifer Aniston in Dumplin’.

Macdonald also appeared opposite Sandra Bullock in the hit Netflix film Bird Box.

Sydney-born Danielle, 30, recently starred as Amber Stevenson in Unbelievable.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson stars as violent psychopath Billy in The Tourist (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Billy in The Tourist cast? Ólafur Darri Ólafsson does!

Hirsute actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson stars as Billy Nixon in The Tourist episodes.

He’s known for his roles in The Missing, The BFG, True Detective and a bunch of Scandi dramas owing to the fact he’s lived in Iceland for most of his life.

Scandi-noir fans might know him for playing the lead role in three seasons of Trapped.

He’s also played The Archer in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Ariel Helgason in the Widow, and Skender in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Hilarously, he played Hasidic Man in Zoolander 2.

Alex Dimitriades as Kosta in The Tourist (Credit: BBC One)

The Tourist cast – who else stars in the six-part thriller?

The six-part thriller also stars Damon Herriman as Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers in the cast of The Tourist.

Damon joined the series after Hugo Weaving was forced to quit due to scheduling issues.

Damon played Charles Manson in Mindhunter, Dewey Crowe in Justified and Laver in the recent BBC hit The Serpent.

He’s also well known for his roles in Australian films and series, including Secret City.

Meanwhile, fellow Aussie actor Alex Dimitriades stars as Kosta Panigiris.

He is known for playing Harry in The Slap, and Detective Peter Alexiades in The Cry.

The Tourist continues on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm, or it’s available to binge on iPlayer.

