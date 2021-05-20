The Tourist: BBC unveils first look at Jamie Dornan thriller series

The BBC has unveiled its first look at new drama The Tourist.

The six-part thriller series stars Hollywood heartthrob Jamie Dornan.

It’s set to debut later this year on BBC One.

The Tourist will air on the BBC later this year (Credit: BBC)

What is The Tourist about?

The drama is about a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

As he battles to survive, he begins to piece together clues about who is chasing him. His search for answers sends him the the furthest corners of Australia’s harshest environments.

The show features a star-studded cast that includes Dumplin’ actress Danielle Macdonald.

Line of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin and The Missing actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson are also part of the cast.

Damon Herriman joined the series after Hugo Weaving was forced to quit due to scheduling issues.

Jamie Dornan is best known for starring in Fifty Shades (Credit: Splash)

Speaking about the role previously, Jamie said: “The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

A spokesperson for the BBC added: “The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action.

“At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now – and fast.

“Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?”

It marks Jamie’s return to the BBC following The Fall (Credit: BBC)

How can I watch The Tourist?

The Tourist will air on BBC One.

The high-stakes thriller currently has no set air date.

The six-episode drama has been written by producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.

The duo are best known for the hit series The Missing and Fleabag.

