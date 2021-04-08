Captain Crozier ate Goodsir's feet in The Terror
TV

The Terror on BBC Two: Viewers grossed out as character eats dead man’s FEET in series finale

Goodsir's feet were served up for dinner... ew!

By Paul Hirons

The Terror on BBC Two grossed-out viewers during its series finale after a character ate the FEET of another dead man.

Based on a true story, the 10-episode chiller ended in sensational – if stomach-churning – style.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to register their own horror at some of the scenes.

Hickey in The Terror
Hickey and his men resorted to cannibalism (Credit: BBC)

What was The Terror on BBC Two all about?

The series told the story of two ships voyaging to unchartered land in Canada in the mid-19th century.

The crews’ mission was to navigate the Northwest Passage, somewhere no ship had been before.

However, after becoming trapped in ice the crews of both ships were stalked by a mythical beast.

Read more: The Terror cast: Who stars in BBC2 drama, including Game of Thrones’ Ciarán Hinds?

And, as the months and years went by, food supplies ran out and madness set in.

So much so that the men were soon at war with each other, and divided into separate factions.

As things got desperate, one faction began to eat the bodies of men who had died.

Captain Crozier ate Goodsir's feet in The Terror
Captain Crozier had a munch on his mate (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the final episode?

And, in the final episode, fan favourite Harry Goodsir took the final revenge on Cornelius Hickey in order to save his captain, Crozier.

Knowing that Hickey’s men would eat his body if he died, he poisoned himself.

But before he died, he instructed Captain Crozier to only eat the soles of his feet if he was any of his body parts for dinner.

Sure enough, after he died, Goodsir’s body was served for dinner.

Hickey insisted his enemy, Captain Crozier, eat some pieces of his friend.

Taking Goodsir’s advice, viewers were horrified as they saw Crozier cut off a slice of Goodsir’s foot and gingerly chewed the morsel down.

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to register their shock and horror at the scene.

One said: “I gagged, not because he was eating human flesh, but foot skin! #TheTerror”

Another wrote: “Dear God, #TheTerror is horrific. I can barely watch.”

Read more: The Terror cast: Who stars in BBC2 drama, including Game of Thrones’ Ciarán Hinds?

A third viewer joked: “Just occurred to me.

“I hope Goodsir did not have athelete’s foot #TheTerror.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul o'grady dogs
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs fans demand hour-long shows every night
Eamonn Holmes first wife
Who is Eamonn Holmes’ first wife Gabrielle Holmes?
Jane McDonald Eddie Rothe
Loose Women sends message to Jane McDonald after her partner Eddie Rothe dies
piers Morgan news
Piers Morgan news: Calls for star to be knighted as he admits ‘Sir Piers has a good ring to it’
How old is Tyrone in Coronation Street? Viewers confused after Sally’s ‘middle-aged’ dig
EastEnders: Clair Norris devastated as she announces her dog Lucie has died