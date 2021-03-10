The Terror continues on BBC Two on Wednesday (March 10 2021) and has left viewers frankly terrified to go to the toilet without putting the light on – but will there be a second series of the drama?

Where was The Terror filmed? And is it a true story?

Here’s everything you need to know about the tense supernatural thriller currently airing on BBC Two.

The Terror is currently killing off cast members at a terrifying rate, but will there be a second series? (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: The Terror cast: Who stars in BBC2 drama, including Game of Thrones’ Ciarán Hinds?

The Terror: Will there be a second series?

Yes, there is already a second series of the scary thriller.

The second series of The Terror is entitled The Terror: Infamy.

It tells a brand new story with a completely new cast.

TV bigwigs have also commissioned a third series.

The anthology horror will be back for a third chapter in the future.

The Terror second series: What is it about?

The drama takes place in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

Star Trek legend George Takei appears in the 10-parter, alongside Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori and Miki Ishikawa.

Derek Mio plays Chester Nakayama, a son of Japanese born immigrants who joins the US army.

Set during World War II, The Terror: Infamy centres on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community.

It follows a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

The Terror and Infamy originally aired on AMC in the US in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Infamy is expected to air on the BBC in the future.

Ciarán Hinds as Sir John Franklin and Tobias Menzies as James Fitzjames (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: Line Of Duty season six: Fans excited as BBC shares first full-length trailer

How can I watch the second series of The Terror?

The second series will hopefully air at a later date on BBC Two.

In the future, thanks to a deal between Amazon and AMC, the show will eventually be available as part of an Amazon Prime membership or Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Is The Terror a true story?

Arctic thriller The Terror is based on the true story of the 1845 British naval expedition to the Northwest Passage.

The 10-part drama combines the true story of Sir John Franklin’s disastrous expedition with Dan Simmons’ novel The Terror.

The dramatisation brings to life the last days of the two famous ships – HMS Terror and HMS Erebus – and their doomed crews.

Real life reports suggest that the men resorted to cannibalism as their only means to survive.

Of course, no one really knows what happened on the two boats once they disappeared.

The beginning of The Terror, like the Dan Simmons novel, is based on the true history of the two ships, the real crew and how they got stuck in the ice.

However, The Terror morphs into a supernatural series with something – a polar bear or vengeful spirit? – lurking behind the ice.

The remains of both Erebus and Terror have been discovered in the last decade.

Paul Ready portrays Henry Goodsir in The Terror (Credit: BBC Two)

Where is The Terror filmed?

Watching The Terror makes us want to wrap up in a warm blanket and drink a steaming hot brew.

Luckily for them, the actors did not need to travel to the Arctic to film the Ridley Scott drama.

Instead, cast and crew travelled to Hungary, Croatia and Canada to film.

Digital effects were later used to create the appearance of the North Atlantic.

The Terror continues on Wednesdays on BBC Two at 9pm, or the entire series is currently available to watch in BBC iPlayer.

Are you enjoying The Terror? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.